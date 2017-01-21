 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lori Gelbort, Helane Abramowitz and Bruce Abramowitz wear their signs while walking to Bayfront Park for the Women’s Solidarity March.

Women’s March defies expectations

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Lori Gelbort, Helane Abramowitz and Bruce Abramowitz wear their signs while walking to Bayfront Park for the Women’s Solidarity March.

Mikael Tafesse shouts as cars driving along the Ringling Causeway honk in agreement with demonstrators.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Mikael Tafesse shouts as cars driving along the Ringling Causeway honk in agreement with demonstrators.

Demonstrators line the street along Bayfront Drive.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Demonstrators line the street along Bayfront Drive.

Donald Geikie

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Donald Geikie

Taylor Anslinger and Sarah Murowski came from Fort Myers to march in Sarasota’s Solidarity March.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Taylor Anslinger and Sarah Murowski came from Fort Myers to march in Sarasota’s Solidarity March.

Makenzie Huddleston, Sarah Minkus, Nadia Finerty, Maddie Hazuda and Tony Kernohan

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Makenzie Huddleston, Sarah Minkus, Nadia Finerty, Maddie Hazuda and Tony Kernohan

Kiera and Karissa Forlenza

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Kiera and Karissa Forlenza

Marchers gathered at Sarasota’s Bayfront Park before marching across the Ringling Bridge.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Marchers gathered at Sarasota’s Bayfront Park before marching across the Ringling Bridge.

Marchers gathered at Sarasota’s Bayfront Park before marching across the Ringling Bridge.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Marchers gathered at Sarasota’s Bayfront Park before marching across the Ringling Bridge.

Julie Pakbaz, Jackson Pakbaz, Ferguson McLeod, William Pakbaz and Rosemary Ellwood

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Julie Pakbaz, Jackson Pakbaz, Ferguson McLeod, William Pakbaz and Rosemary Ellwood

Don Guy holds a sign while marchers make their way from Bayfront Park to the bridge.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Don Guy holds a sign while marchers make their way from Bayfront Park to the bridge.

A marcher holds a peace sign while crossing the Ringling Bridge.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

A marcher holds a peace sign while crossing the Ringling Bridge.

Elizabeth Johnson and Jenny Johnson hold signs while marching across the Ringling Bridge.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Elizabeth Johnson and Jenny Johnson hold signs while marching across the Ringling Bridge.

Sarasota Police Department estimates that between 7,500 and 8,000 people attended the Women’s Solidarity March.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Sarasota Police Department estimates that between 7,500 and 8,000 people attended the Women’s Solidarity March.

Sarasota Police Department estimates that between 7,500 and 8,000 people attended the Women’s Solidarity March.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Sarasota Police Department estimates that between 7,500 and 8,000 people attended the Women’s Solidarity March.

Ricki and David Levine and Nancy Finkel

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Ricki and David Levine and Nancy Finkel

Pat Singletary cheers as passing cars honk in agreement.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Pat Singletary cheers as passing cars honk in agreement.

Larry Jennings and Sarah Jones

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Larry Jennings and Sarah Jones

Elizabeth Searcy, Nancy Cooperrider and Hannah Lyons make their way back over the Ringling Bridge.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Elizabeth Searcy, Nancy Cooperrider and Hannah Lyons make their way back over the Ringling Bridge.

Dawn Lewis and Dawit Tafesse walk across the Ringling Bridge.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Dawn Lewis and Dawit Tafesse walk across the Ringling Bridge.

Ann Eachus participates in the Women’s Solidarity March.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Ann Eachus participates in the Women’s Solidarity March.

Clark West shouts as a car honks in agreement.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Clark West shouts as a car honks in agreement.

Carol Stone and Karen Kates hold signs as they march across the Ringling Bridge.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Carol Stone and Karen Kates hold signs as they march across the Ringling Bridge.

Olivia McGettigan smiles as fellow marchers stop to take her photo.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Olivia McGettigan smiles as fellow marchers stop to take her photo.

Elizabeth and Olivia McGettigan

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Elizabeth and Olivia McGettigan

Amanda Farrell participates in the Women’s Solidarity March.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Amanda Farrell participates in the Women’s Solidarity March.

Sarasota Police Department estimates that between 7,500 and 8,000 people attended the Women’s Solidarity March.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Sarasota Police Department estimates that between 7,500 and 8,000 people attended the Women’s Solidarity March.

Mikael Tafesse

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Mikael Tafesse

Mikael Tafesse

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Mikael Tafesse

Laura Proctor and Barbara Sulton

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Laura Proctor and Barbara Sulton

Mango demonstrates for animal rights.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Mango demonstrates for animal rights.

Starlla Jackson and Mandy Jackson prepare to walk in the Women’s Solidarity March.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Starlla Jackson and Mandy Jackson prepare to walk in the Women’s Solidarity March.

Demonstrators line the street along Bayfront Drive.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Demonstrators line the street along Bayfront Drive.

Share
Thousands of people marched across the Ringling Bridge during the Women’s Solidarity March.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

“We knew it was going to be big, but we didn’t know it was going to be this big,” marcher Barbara Sulton said while watching thousands of people make their way to the Ringling Bridge to participate in the Women’s Solidarity March Jan. 21.

Participants marched from Bayfront Park, across the Ringling Bridge and back.

Demonstration organizer Cathy Bryant said she was stunned by the turnout. On Jan. 17 Bryant said 3,900 people had signed up, with another 1,000 waiting to be added to the roster. At that time she estimated that 5,000 would attend the march.

The march held on Jan. 21 attracted between 7,500 and 8,000 participants according to the Sarasota Police Department.

While many made their way across the bridge, speakers took to the stage including author Stephen King. But for Bryant, the highlight of the event was the lack of altercations despite the number of attendees.

“The mission is to come together,” Bryant said. “There were no party lines … It wasn’t about party. It was about humanity.”

The march was organized in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, which attracted 500,000 people to the nation's capital. Thousands more marched in solidarity marches in cities around the world, including Sarasota, with an estimated 2.5 million participants worldwide.

 

Related Stories