Woman’s Exchange honors local students and arts organizations

There were many reasons to celebrate on June 1 at Woman’s Exchange.

Not only were 24 high school and college students awarded scholarships and 18 arts organizations awarded grants from Woman’s Exchange, but the nonprofit also announced that it plans to purchase the Short Stop Market property next door in order to expand and use the new property for loading and furniture storage.

“Our goal is to not only continue our long-term support of the arts, but to increase it,” Woman’s Exchange CEO Karen Koblenz said to the crowd. “We did it — yay!”

Board member and Scholarship Committee member Sue Raymond said the organization has taken out a loan that they intend to pay back in five years, but that they don’t plan on that hindering their tradition of awarding a quarter of a million dollars to local students and arts organizations.