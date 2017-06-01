 Skip to main content
Woman’s Exchange Co-Founder Liz Lindsay, Jim Shirley and Woman’s Exchange CEO Karen Koblenz

Woman’s Exchange honors local students and arts organizations

Charles Rock, Tricia Mire, Greg Leaming and Woman’s Exchange Co-Founder Liz Lindsay

Eric Mathis, Tyler Mathis and Laura Blackman

Bonnie Vannucci with daughter and scholarship recipient Nina Vannucci

Liz Albiez with daughter and scholarship recipient Margaux Albiez and husband Jens Albiez

Jerry King and Barbara Marotto

Glenda McMurray, Audrey Busse and Ellen VanDernoot

Betty and Stan Muessle with City Commissioner Hagen Brody

Scholarship recipient Joshua Galindo and his mother, Cathy Galindo

Sue Mayer and her daughter Linda Sue Green with Ann Marie Nabhan

Rob Hodgson with son Robbie Hodgson, representing scholarship recipient Abigail Hodgson

Larry Patton and Vince Trinci

Suzanne Hatt Lipscomb and Carolyn Nathan

Leila Jean-Mary with scholarship recipient Coralie Jean-Mary

Linda Moor, Jean LaFountain and Carlene Todd

Mike Holmes and Linda DiGabriele

Brenda Patten and Joel Freedman

Debbie Keeton performs for guests before the program begins at the Woman' s Exchange Awards Celebration on June 1 at Woman’s Exchange.

Scholarship recipient Marissa Brotz with Eric Brotz

Jennifer Rominiecki and Stephen Altier

All the students who received scholarships were given a boutonniere to wear at the Woman' s Exchange Awards Celebration on June 1 at Woman’s Exchange.

Woman’s Exchange CEO Karen Koblenz addresses the crowd at the Woman' s Exchange Awards Celebration on June 1 at Woman’s Exchange.

The annual Woman's Exchange Awards Celebration was held on June 1 at Woman’s Exchange.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

There were many reasons to celebrate on June 1 at Woman’s Exchange.

Not only were 24 high school and college students awarded scholarships and 18 arts organizations awarded grants from Woman’s Exchange, but the nonprofit also announced that it plans to purchase the Short Stop Market property next door in order to expand and use the new property for loading and furniture storage.

“Our goal is to not only continue our long-term support of the arts, but to increase it,” Woman’s Exchange CEO Karen Koblenz said to the crowd. “We did it — yay!”

Board member and Scholarship Committee member Sue Raymond said the organization has taken out a loan that they intend to pay back in five years, but that they don’t plan on that hindering their tradition of awarding a quarter of a million dollars to local students and arts organizations.

