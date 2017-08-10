Willis Elementary ushers in new school year

Lakewood Ranch’s Megha Chauhan wore a smile on her face, but held a crumpled tissue in her hand as she chatted with a friend Aug. 10, in the cafeteria of Willis Elementary School.

Her oldest child, Ada, 5, started kindergarten that morning, and she was about to take her youngest, Veer, 4, for his first day of voluntary pre-kindergarten.

“I already cried so much,” she said with a laugh. “It’s too much.”

Chauhan found comfort in the company of friend Babita Sandhu and other parents joining in at Willis Elementary Schools “Boo Hoo or Yahoo Breakfast,” after they’d dropped off their children for the first day of class.

By 9 a.m. students were already busy interacting with their teachers, getting to know their classmates and practicing their handwriting, among other tasks.