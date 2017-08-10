 Skip to main content
Kim and Eric Hale usher their new kindergartener, Tessa, to the Boo Hoo breakfast before class.

Willis Elementary ushers in new school year

Shantel Normal is sad her son, Ky-Mani Caines, 5, is starting kindergarten.

Iris Boccarossa and Christine Shaklik chat over drinks during the Boo Hoo or Yahoo Breakfast. Boccarossa's youngest child started fifth grade. It is her 10th year at Willis as a parent.

Amaris Baumgard, with her son, Samuel, chats with Maggie Mooney-Portale after dropping their children off at their classrooms.

Veer and Megha Chauhan enjoy breakfast with Babita and Mehak Sandhu.

Lauren Navas makes sure her daughter, Isabella Navas, 7, gets a first-day photo.

Parent Teacher Organization Vice President Sky Galliano, President Bianca Lawrence, treasurer Tara Merino, Assistant Principal Billie-Jo Fintel and secretary Cathy Magda make sure to mingle with parents at the Boo Hoo breakfast.

Gianna Donato, in white, gets busy in her new first-grade class.

Valentina Oviedeo-Fajardo is all smiles for her first day of first grade at Willis Elementary.

Porter Osuch, a third-grader, colors in "Mistakes are proof that you are trying."

Parents celebrate with 'Boo Hoo or Yahoo' breakfast
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch’s Megha Chauhan wore a smile on her face, but held a crumpled tissue in her hand as she chatted with a friend Aug. 10, in the cafeteria of Willis Elementary School.

Her oldest child, Ada, 5, started kindergarten that morning, and she was about to take her youngest, Veer, 4, for his first day of voluntary pre-kindergarten.

“I already cried so much,” she said with a laugh. “It’s too much.”

Chauhan found comfort in the company of friend Babita Sandhu and other parents joining in at Willis Elementary Schools “Boo Hoo or Yahoo Breakfast,” after they’d dropped off their children for the first day of class.

By 9 a.m. students were already busy interacting with their teachers, getting to know their classmates and practicing their handwriting, among other tasks.

