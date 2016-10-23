 Skip to main content
2016 Welsh Society Picnic

Welsh Society unites in song

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Bob Ferrell wore his shirt to show Welsh heritage pride.

Bob Ferrell follows along in song.

Colin and Dianne Mayled

Club founder Don Hughes leads the crowd in Welsh hymns.

Geoffrey Pool, Ronnie Crain, Richard Capes, Amy Ferrell, Oleen Hughes, club founder Don Hughes and Tom Swartz

A map of Wales allowed guests to trace their heritage.

Members and guest stand to sing "Land of my Fathers."

Even desserts included the red dragon of Wales.

Red dragon details were worked into the event.

Samuel Griffith, Ann Lanier, Kate Griffith, Pattie Lanier, Benjamin Griffith, Kate Prugh and Carol Hagglund

Sandra and David Rees

The flag for Wales waves proudly at the site of the picnic.

Welsh pottery was on display to showcase the traditions of the culture.

Welsh Society President Amy Ferrell and husband Bob Ferrell

Gulf Coast Welsh Society honors heritage through music during annual picnic at Turtle Beach.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

In bright green Bob Ferrell’s shirt reads “To be born Welsh is to be born privileged. Not with a silver spoon in your mouth. But music in your blood and poetry in your soul.”

Ferrell along with 60 members and guests of the Gulf Coast Welsh Society celebrated the culture of Wales Sunday afternoon with the group annual picnic at the Turtle Beach pavilion. 

The day included lawn games, sharing stories of Welsh folklore and history. Festivities ended with attendees raising their voices in Welsh tradition to sing hymns like “Calon Lan,” “Men of Harlech” and “Cwn Rhondda.”

