Welsh Society unites in song

In bright green Bob Ferrell’s shirt reads “To be born Welsh is to be born privileged. Not with a silver spoon in your mouth. But music in your blood and poetry in your soul.”

Ferrell along with 60 members and guests of the Gulf Coast Welsh Society celebrated the culture of Wales Sunday afternoon with the group annual picnic at the Turtle Beach pavilion.

The day included lawn games, sharing stories of Welsh folklore and history. Festivities ended with attendees raising their voices in Welsh tradition to sing hymns like “Calon Lan,” “Men of Harlech” and “Cwn Rhondda.”