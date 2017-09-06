 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Rebecca Dalton, Chairwoman Tina Darling and Melissa Watrobsky

WCR supporters strut their stuff at annual fashion show

Co-Chairwoman Rebecca Dalton, Chairwoman Tina Darling and Melissa Watrobsky

Chairwoman Tina Darling, Peter Salefsky and Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota President Maryellen Paterson

Every table was adorned with a floral centerpiece at the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Kerri London and Jo Schroeder

Sarasota Honey Co. had a display including live bees at the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

A Michael Jackson impersonator performed as a kickoff to the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Lindy Rummery, Leigh Ann Grooms, Kimberlie MacDonald and Melissa Watrobsky

Carrie Starr Rummery, Kristin Triolo and Kathy Collums

Olga Ovchiyan struts her stuff on the runway during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Susan Phelps and Maureen Maglione

Lara Nagorne, Marissa Rossnagle and Maureen Maglione

Sharon Gould channels her inner fashionista during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Anita Lambert stops by the Lip Sense table to shop for lipstick at the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Cathy Feicht, Art Paterson and Suzanne Mayhew

Sarah Harrington shows off a pink Camilyn Beth dress during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Carly Suchanek, John Woodcox and Jamie Black

Shari Norwick and Rachel Woodruff

Matt Bohanon walks the runway during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Theresa Skrzypkowski hits the runway during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Christa Sweeney and Elizabeth Wexler

Janet Boyden rocks a little black dress during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Bailey Dempsey and Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota President-Elect Julia Montei

Bryan Dunlap is all smiles during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Carol Trigg and Julie Riddell

Douglas Fedish works the crowd during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Christy May, Erin Christy and Nicole Christie

Jesse Sunday strikes a pose on the runway during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Harvey Wasserman strikes a pose on the runway during the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

A Michael Jackson impersonator performed as a kickoff to the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota hosted its 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole” on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Editor

It was a true girl’s day on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Supporters of Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota packed the hotel ballroom lobby to peruse the racks of dresses and tables of purses, lipstick and other goodies available for purchase at the organization’s annual event, 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole.”

After shopping ‘till they dropped, the roughly 450 guests made their way inside the ballroom for lunch and the fashion show, which featured women’s fashions from Camilyn Beth and men’s fashions from Martin Freeman.

This year’s event was the biggest yet — most vendors, most sponsors, most models and most tickets purchased  — and Chairwoman Tina Darling said she was so focused on planning a great event that she couldn’t even think about the hurricane.

“One thing at a time,” she says.

For the second year in the row, partial proceeds from the fashion benefited Mothers Helping Mothers.

