Kelly Oatsvall and Brad Good

Walsh family rings in the new year at Selby Gardens

Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 |

Keith Caulkins and Kathryn McCue

Emily Walsh, Nathan Pyatte, Knickole Barger, Scott Stone, Kate Honea-Walsh, Dex Honea

Wendy and Richard Kadel

Ron and Sharon Ciaravella with Lori and Mike Moran

Cynthia Hack and Mark Mitchell

Ben and Jessi Cline

New Year' s Eve at Selby Gardens was held on Saturday, Dec. 31 in the recently renovated great room, now called Michael' s On the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Tim and Lynn Morris

Debra and Paul Macchi

Karin Schmied, Julie and Angelina Tschudi

Kelvin and Margie Cooper

Michelle and Keith Senglaub

Ed Levesque, Jamie Carter-Levesque, Margaret Barbieri, Iain Webb, Anna Webb and Jason Ettore

Marlissa Gardner and Jeffrey Dering

Stan and Jo Rutstein

Peter Waters, Marie Chocas, Martina Stewart and Daniel Jittu

Jay and Veronica Brady

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

New Year' s Eve at Selby Gardens was held on Saturday, Dec. 31 in the recently renovated great room, now called Michael' s On the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Sean and Wendy Egan

Sean and Melanie Natarajan

Mike and Maureen Shannon with Frann and Ken Camp

Scott Stone and Knickole Barger

Brent Greeno and Ryan Inskeep

Zelia and Martin Trueb

David Welle and Rosemary Reinhardt

Donna and John Kemp

New Year' s Eve at Selby Gardens was held on Saturday, Dec. 31 in the recently renovated great room, now called Michael' s On the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Mike Bonk and Maria Marin-Bonk

Gary Dinsdale and Belinda Lee

Event host Emily Walsh addresses the crowd.

Mike and Mindi Rohan

Michael and Marcy Klein

Tim Morris, Sheila Delaney and Lynn Morris with Jay and Holly Logan

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Roberto Villanueva

Dick and Cornelia Matson

Roger Capote, Danielle Leon, Jordyn Canas and Antonio Pinho

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Michelle Senglaub and Veronica Brady

Rob Rominiecki and Nancy Blackburn

David Byrd and Jennifer Sabin

Douglas and Lien Hervey

The annual black tie affair featured dancing, performances and a four-course meal.
by: Black Tie staff

Lights were twinkling and glasses were clinking Saturday, Dec. 31 at New Year's Eve at Selby Gardens. The Walsh family hosted the annual event, which was held in the new Michael's On the Bay at Selby Gardens great room. 

Attendees enjoyed an evening of dancing, festive strolls through the Selby holiday lights display, Lights in Bloom, and a special performance by the Sarasota Ballet. The four-course meal included curried shrimp bisque with Maine lobster and diver scallops, fresh apple and green pear salad, tournedos of beef and individual baked Alaska. 

All photos are by Cliff Roles. 

