Viva Latino festival spices up Lakewood Main Street

Considering the bounce houses and inflatable rides, ice cream trucks and hot dog vendors, the Viva Latino Festival Saturday on Lakewood Main Street did offer a little mixing of cultures.

However, the smell of fresh salsa wafting through the air and the sound of congas were all Latin.

"I didn't know they had something like this in Lakewood Ranch," said Bradenton's Mayra Cestero. "Being Latino, it's good to see that our heritage and our culture are being appreciated and celebrated. It feels really good."

Luis Posso, the coordinator of the Viva Latino festival, agreed.

"We want to keep the Latino heritage alive," Posso said. "We're here to celebrate our heritage with the Latino community around, but we're also here to mix cultures. Everyone gets to try Latino foods and drinks."