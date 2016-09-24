 Skip to main content
Viva Latino festival spices up Lakewood Main Street

Sandrina Bellino, a Zumba instructor in Lakewood Ranch, leads a Latin-inspired dance during the Viva Latino festival.

Gabriel Vallejo, Sarasota, embraces his Latino roots as beats his drum on stage with FJ One.

Sarasota's Gabriel Vallejo performs with FJ One.

Hortencia Ponce, Sarasota, sets a few quesadillas on the grill and waits for them to cook to perfection.

Sarasota's Hortencia Ponce sets a few quesadillas on the grill and waits for them to cook to perfection.

Jose Giron, Sarasota, adds some fresh cilantro to the carne asada tacos he had just made.

Sarasota's Jose Giron adds some fresh cilantro to the carne asada tacos he had just made.

Bradenton's Sienna Munns, 10, retrieves her wooden spoon so she can dig in to her ice cream that she bought from the ice cream truck on Main Street.

Bradenton's Sienna Munns, 10, grabs a wooden spoon so she can dig in to her ice cream that she bought from the ice cream truck.

Eduardo Posso, 9, rally's up for a wild ride on the mechanical bull during the Latino festival.

Bradenton's Eduardo Posso, 9, gets a wild ride on the mechanical bull during the Viva Latino festival.

Daniela Steiner, owner of Maui Wowi Hawaiian Smoothies, opens a banana to make a customer something tasty to drink.

Daniela Steiner, owner of Maui Wowi Hawaiian Smoothies, peels a banana for a drink.

Logan Stevens, 4, and his brother James Stevens, 3, enjoy a fun ride on the mini farris wheel.

Bradenton's Logan Stevens, 4, and his brother, James Stevens, 3, enjoy a fun ride on the mini Ferris wheel.

Lakewood Ranch's Natalja Munoz, 4, points at the smoothie she wants during a hot day at the Latino festival.

Lakewood Ranch's Natalja Munoz, 4, points at the smoothie she can't wait to get.

Sarasota's Laura Moonegham and Mariam Ortiz smile for a photo under the Truly Nolen Pest Control tent.

Sarasota's Laura Moonegham and Mariam Ortiz keep busy under the Truly Nolen Pest Control tent.

Andrew Hinds, 22, works at the Grandma Toni Treats booth during the Latino festival, and he was clearly happy to do so.

Andrew Hinds, 22, obviously enjoys his work at the Grandma Toni Treats booth.

Victor Aular beats to the congas as he and his band, FJ One, perform for the Viva Latino Festival.

Victor Aular plays the congas as his Sarasota band, FJ One, performs at the Viva Latino Festival.

Sarasota's Alejandro Brown, 3, gets a VIP ride from his dad, Victor Torref, as he carries him on his shoulders during the Viva Latino Festival.

Sarasota's Alejandro Brown, 3, gets a VIP ride from his dad, Victor Torref, as he carries him on his shoulders during the Viva Latino Festival.

Kian Martinez, 9, gets an unexpected workout as he climbs to the top of the rock climbing attraction.

Parrish's Kian Martinez, 9, gets a workout as he climbs to the top of the rock climbing attraction.

Giovanny Frosty, owner of Miss Frosty, sits in his ice cream truck at the Viva Latino Festival on Main Street.

Giovanny Frosty, the owner of Miss Frosty, waits for customers at the Viva Latino festival.

Maya Change, 8, bounces away at the Viva Latino Festival.

Palmetto's Maya Change, 8, bounces away at the Viva Latino Festival.

Sandrina Bellino, Zumba instructor in Lakewood Ranch, and her team of Zumba dancers, wave their arms in the air as they show off their catchy dance moves.

Sandrina Bellino, a Zumba instructor in Lakewood Ranch, and her team of Zumba dancers, show off their catchy dance moves.

Visitors flock to East County to celebrate and learn about Latino culture.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

Considering the bounce houses and inflatable rides, ice cream trucks and hot dog vendors, the Viva Latino Festival Saturday on Lakewood Main Street did offer a little mixing of cultures.

However, the smell of fresh salsa wafting through the air and the sound of congas were all Latin.

"I didn't know they had something like this in Lakewood Ranch," said Bradenton's Mayra Cestero. "Being Latino, it's good to see that our heritage and our culture are being appreciated and celebrated. It feels really good."  

Luis Posso, the coordinator of the Viva Latino festival, agreed.

"We want to keep the Latino heritage alive," Posso said. "We're here to celebrate our heritage with the Latino community around, but we're also here to mix cultures. Everyone gets to try Latino foods and drinks."

