Visit Sarasota County recognizes local leaders

The mood at the Visit Sarasota County National Travel and Tourism award luncheon was resolute on May 11 at the Hyatt Regency, Sarasota.

Members of Sarasota County's tourism industry gathered to recognize leaders in Sarasota's tourism community and discuss the future of Florida tourism. The event came amidst budget cuts to Visit Florida, the statewide arm advocating for and advertising Florida tourism.

Visit Florida CEO Ken Lawson spoke to guests before announcing the recipients of the awards for guest service excellence.

"The real leaders are not in Tallahassee," Lawson said. "The real leaders are here."

Award recipients included volunteer at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Jane Paulishak, Nicole Hancock of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota and Dolly Jacobs, co-founder of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

"The tourism industry is a family and we wouldn't be able to do anything if we didn't work together," Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan said.