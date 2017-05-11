 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...

Visit Sarasota County recognizes local leaders

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Melon Dash, Susan Phelps, Lisa Cedrone, Carolyn Perry and Nicole Hancock

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Melon Dash, Susan Phelps, Lisa Cedrone, Carolyn Perry and Nicole Hancock

Stacy Alexander, Kelly Dowd, Tracy Knight and Mischa Kirby

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Stacy Alexander, Kelly Dowd, Tracy Knight and Mischa Kirby

Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan welcomes guests to the Visit Sarasota County National Travel and Tourism award luncheon.

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan welcomes guests to the Visit Sarasota County National Travel and Tourism award luncheon.

Annette Gueli and Heather Kasten

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Annette Gueli and Heather Kasten

Visit Florida CEO Ken Lawson speaks to attendees about future of Florida tourism.

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Visit Florida CEO Ken Lawson speaks to attendees about future of Florida tourism.

Visit Florida CEO Ken Lawson, winner of the Guest Service Excellence: Front Line award Nicole Hancock and Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Visit Florida CEO Ken Lawson, winner of the Guest Service Excellence: Front Line award Nicole Hancock and Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan

Co-founder of the Circus Arts Conservatory Dolly Jacobs reacts to being named the winner of the Voice of Sarasota Award.

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Co-founder of the Circus Arts Conservatory Dolly Jacobs reacts to being named the winner of the Voice of Sarasota Award.

Co-founder of the Circus Arts Conservatory Dolly Jacobs receives the Voice of Sarasota Award.

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Co-founder of the Circus Arts Conservatory Dolly Jacobs receives the Voice of Sarasota Award.

Sandra Rios, Sally Krause, Tamara Rogers, Patrick Snodgraus, Bob Weil and Visit Sarasota CEO Ken Lawson

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Sandra Rios, Sally Krause, Tamara Rogers, Patrick Snodgraus, Bob Weil and Visit Sarasota CEO Ken Lawson

Buy this Photo
Share
Visit Sarasota County honored members of Sarasota County's tourism industry during its National Travel and Tourism Week award luncheon on May 11 at the Hyatt Regency, Sarasota.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The mood at the Visit Sarasota County National Travel and Tourism award luncheon was resolute on May 11 at the Hyatt Regency, Sarasota. 

Members of Sarasota County's tourism industry gathered to recognize leaders in Sarasota's tourism community and discuss the future of Florida tourism. The event came amidst budget cuts to Visit Florida, the statewide arm advocating for and advertising Florida tourism. 

Visit Florida CEO Ken Lawson spoke to guests before announcing the recipients of the awards for guest service excellence. 

"The real leaders are not in Tallahassee," Lawson said. "The real leaders are here."

Award recipients included volunteer at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Jane Paulishak, Nicole Hancock of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota and Dolly Jacobs, co-founder of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

"The tourism industry is a family and we wouldn't be able to do anything if we didn't work together," Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan said. 

Related Stories