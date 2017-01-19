Visit Sarasota County revealed its new brand campaign on Jan. 18 at Michaels on the Bay.

Visit Sarasota County, the official marketing arm of the county, is emphasizing the slower side of Sarasota in its new ad campaign.

After launching in late 2016 in test markets around the country, Visit Sarasota County revealed the new brand to community members Jan. 18 at Michaels on the Bay.

The ads show people lounging near the beach or boating on the bay coupled with copy that reads "Vacations here are better at idle speed," and "Drifting away actually brings you closer."

Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan said the ads reflect the results of market research. According to the research, visitors believed Sarasota's slow pace and coastal vibe set it a part from other locations.

"When people are here they feel at ease," Duggan said.