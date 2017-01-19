Visit Sarasota County revealed its new brand campaign on Jan. 18 at Michaels on the Bay.

 Skip to main content
Visit Sarasota revealed their new marketing campaign Jan. 18 at Michaels on the Bay.

Visit Sarasota County goes beyond the beach

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Past Chairman Michael Klauber, Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley and Visit Sarasota County board member Nick Mavrikas

Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Past Chairman Michael Klauber, Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley and Visit Sarasota County board member Nick Mavrikas

Seana Mincy, Sarah Huffman, Pam Lalor and Jonathan Kilduff

Seana Mincy, Sarah Huffman, Pam Lalor and Jonathan Kilduff

Robert Wells, Jessica Tyre and Michael Ridgewell

Robert Wells, Jessica Tyre and Michael Ridgewell

Somer Robertson, Tim Cincotta, Nancy Lavick, Eddie Kirsch

Somer Robertson, Tim Cincotta, Nancy Lavick, Eddie Kirsch

Martha Wells and Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Pete Nordon

Martha Wells and Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Pete Nordon

Sam Lowry, Anna Foster, Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Chairman Drayton Saunders

Sam Lowry, Anna Foster, Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Chairman Drayton Saunders

Andrea Hunt, Sandra Rios and Lynn Bates

Andrea Hunt, Sandra Rios and Lynn Bates

Phillip Downs and Lynn Bates

Phillip Downs and Lynn Bates

Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Past Chairman Michael Klauber, Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Chairman Drayton Saunders and Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Secretary Steven High

Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Past Chairman Michael Klauber, Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Chairman Drayton Saunders and Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors Secretary Steven High

Andrea Hunt, Shantel Norman, Sarasota City Commissioner Susan Chapman and Susan Phelps

Andrea Hunt, Shantel Norman, Sarasota City Commissioner Susan Chapman and Susan Phelps

Rep. Wengay Newton, Bib Kirscher, Pam Kirscher, Nancy Taussig and Dwayne Mallory

Rep. Wengay Newton, Bib Kirscher, Pam Kirscher, Nancy Taussig and Dwayne Mallory

Creative Director Neal Alfano and Randi Danahue

Creative Director Neal Alfano and Randi Danahue

Liz Sandburg and Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan

Liz Sandburg and Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan

Pepsi Freund entertained guests by doing a live painting at the event.

Pepsi Freund entertained guests by doing a live painting at the event.

Jill Luke and Robin Carmichael

Jill Luke and Robin Carmichael

Visit Sarasota County board member Kelly Dowd and Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran

Visit Sarasota County board member Kelly Dowd and Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran

Rep. Wengay Newton, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines and Dwayne Mallory

Rep. Wengay Newton, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines and Dwayne Mallory

Visit Sarasota County revealed its new brand campaign on Jan. 18 at Michaels on the Bay.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Visit Sarasota County, the official marketing arm of the county, is emphasizing the slower side of Sarasota in its new ad campaign. 

After launching in late 2016 in test markets around the country, Visit Sarasota County revealed the new brand to community members Jan. 18 at Michaels on the Bay. 

The ads show people lounging near the beach or boating on the bay coupled with copy that reads "Vacations here are better at idle speed," and "Drifting away actually brings you closer." 

Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan said the ads reflect the results of market research. According to the research, visitors believed Sarasota's slow pace and coastal vibe set it a part from other locations. 

"When people are here they feel at ease," Duggan said. 

