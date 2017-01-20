“Vertically Inclined” teaches attendees how to garden in an urban setting

Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens was packed with green thumbs Jan. 20 at Lunch in the Gardens: Vertically Inclined. The event was part of the lunch and learn series that started in October and aims to teach gardeners new skills, foster a new appreciation for nature and raise funds for Selby Gardens’ community outreach education programs, international research and conservation efforts and world-class horticulture displays.



This installment featured landscaping expert Seth Stottlemyer of Oasis Gardenscapes, who taught attendees how to create vertical gardens when planting with limited space.