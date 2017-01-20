 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Emily Walsh and Molly Schechter

“Vertically Inclined” teaches attendees how to garden in an urban setting

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Clare Segall and Margie Barancik

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Dale Horwitz, Lynn Damp, Judy Gallaway and Ellie Tesher

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Chris Currie and Elaine Crouse

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Lynn Damp, Nancy Markle and Myra Beisler

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Terry Stottlemyer, Allison Stottlemyer, speaker Seth Stottlemyer and John Laskey

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Erin Minor, Clare Segall and Peggy Minor

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Joan Morgan, Beverly Bartner and Claire Mariash

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Nat McCulloch and Allison Archbold

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Lera Juno and Phyllis Kirtley

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Sherry Chapman and Marcia Ward

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Carol Maher, Ann Madden and Carolyn Fuccy

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Nikki Sedacca, Ann Charters and Hermione Gilpin

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Susan Malloy Jones and Anne Stringer

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Shelley Sarbey and Janet Hunter

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Julie Smith, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Monique Paterson

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Jaya Velliky, Anna Foster and Teri Hansen

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Guests bid on several orchids during lunch.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Gloria Moss and Nancy Markle

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

The second installment in the Lunch in the Gardens series was held Jan. 20.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens was packed with green thumbs Jan. 20 at Lunch in the Gardens: Vertically Inclined. The event was part of the lunch and learn series that started in October and aims to teach gardeners new skills, foster a new appreciation for nature and raise funds for Selby Gardens’ community outreach education programs, international research and conservation efforts and world-class horticulture displays.


This installment featured landscaping expert Seth Stottlemyer of Oasis Gardenscapes, who taught attendees how to create vertical gardens when planting with limited space.

