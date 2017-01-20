“Vertically Inclined” teaches attendees how to garden in an urban setting

The second installment in the Lunch in the Gardens series was held Jan. 20.
Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens was packed with green thumbs Jan. 20 at Lunch in the Gardens: Vertically Inclined. The event was part of the lunch and learn series that started in October and aims to teach gardeners new skills, foster a new appreciation for nature and raise funds for Selby Gardens’ community outreach education programs, international research and conservation efforts and world-class horticulture displays.
This installment featured landscaping expert Seth Stottlemyer of Oasis Gardenscapes, who taught attendees how to create vertical gardens when planting with limited space.