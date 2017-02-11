 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Wendy Merriman and Brenda Maraman

Van Wezel Foundation hosts entertaining gala

Tessa Coutu and Marguerite Andrich

Richard and Monica Van Buskirk, president of the Van Wezel Foundation

Tony Becich and Kelli Maldonado

Harry and Patti Kasanow

Steve and Shari Ashman

Co-Chairwoman Wendy and Shaun Merriman

Artist Eric Waugh created two live paintings of the performers for the evening, Steve Martin and Martin Short, at the Van Wezel Foundation Gala on Feb. 10.

Audrey and Jason Nordmark

James Kirchschlager and Pattie Geldermann

Ian and Melissa Howard

Jim and Anne White with Nancy and Bill Gacioch

Cindy Henningsen, Rose Gangemi and Cindy Hoos

John Mason and Scott George

Monica Van Buskirk, president of the Van Wezel Foundation, with Loretta Luhman and Cathy Hansell

Adam and Jamie Still

Linda and Don Bruns with Charlotte Ryan and Nick Rossi

Megan and Zachary Blaugh

Jennifer Addison and Robert Jones

Bunny Skirboll, Faith Goldman and Hannah Weinberg

Molly Russo and Silvanna Medina

Tom and Linda Doan with Diana and Matt Buchanan

Cathy Kobren, Peter Fink, Eric Kobren and Joan Fink

Melissa and Greg Wells

Michael Klauber auctioned off two portraits — one of Steve Martin and the other of Martin Short, both performers that evening to the highest bidder, Jaclyn Brunckhorst.

Gloria and Ali Bahaj, board chairman of the Van Wezel Foundation Board of Trustees, Executive Director Mary Bensel and Tom and Bev Porter

Susan Dupree and Sandy Levesque

Eric Waugh, winner of his paintings Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Monica Van Buskirk, president of the Van Wezel Foundation

Karl and Ricky Newkirk

Jenny and Claude Conley

Sarah Karon and Melanie Natarajan

Ali Bahaj, board chairman of the Van Wezel Foundation Board of Trustees, welcomes the crowd to the 16th Annual Van Wezel Foundation Gala at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 12.

Jeff and Kimberly Brown

Ann Logan and Saran Stern

Tom Koski and Larry Thompson

Teri Hansen and Ric Gregoria

Guests at the 16th Annual Van Wezel Foundation Gala were greeted with a Tito’s vodka ice sculpture at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 12.

The 16th Annual Van Wezel Foundation Gala was held at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 12.

The 16th Annual Van Wezel Foundation Gala was held at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 12.

The 16th Annual Van Wezel Foundation Gala was held at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 12.

The annual gala featured comics Steve Martin and Martin Short on Feb. 10 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was a star-studded evening on Sarasota Bay Feb. 10 for the 16th Annual Van Wezel Foundation Gala.

A select group of guests began their evening enjoying drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the VIP reception on the Sunset Terrace, and some were even interviewed on the red carpet.

All guests sipped and mingled while perusing the wide range of silent auction items available. Also during cocktail hour, artist Eric Waugh created two live paintings of the performers for the evening, Steve Martin and Martin Short, before Michael Klauber auctioned them off to the highest bidder, Jaclyn Brunckhorst. Guests then moved to the tent for a Michael’s On East dinner.

Klauber again served as auctioneer after dinner during another live auction that took place before the highlight of the evening, a performance by Steve Martin and Martin Short dubbed “An Evening You Will Regret for the Rest of Your Life.”

