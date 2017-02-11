Van Wezel Foundation hosts entertaining gala

It was a star-studded evening on Sarasota Bay Feb. 10 for the 16th Annual Van Wezel Foundation Gala.

A select group of guests began their evening enjoying drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the VIP reception on the Sunset Terrace, and some were even interviewed on the red carpet.

All guests sipped and mingled while perusing the wide range of silent auction items available. Also during cocktail hour, artist Eric Waugh created two live paintings of the performers for the evening, Steve Martin and Martin Short, before Michael Klauber auctioned them off to the highest bidder, Jaclyn Brunckhorst. Guests then moved to the tent for a Michael’s On East dinner.

Klauber again served as auctioneer after dinner during another live auction that took place before the highlight of the evening, a performance by Steve Martin and Martin Short dubbed “An Evening You Will Regret for the Rest of Your Life.”