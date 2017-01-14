 Skip to main content
Jurgen Otto, Martin Godbey and Chuck Freeman

Van Wezel Foundation hosts dinner before Jay Leno performance

Tom and Sherry Koski

Roger and Lynn Stool

Richard and Kathy Rhoades

Hans Hauri and Van Wezel Foundation Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Operations Barb Brosius

Mario Parker, Susan and Joe Brielmann, Melody Otto, Ellen Parker and Charis and Ed Rosenblaum

Lee and Mary Jo Marchessault

Rod and Lisa Dimon

Casey Taylor and LA Decker

Marcia and Michael Corrigan

Sharyn Weiner and Ann Logan

Volunteers Marguerite Andrich and Tessa Coutu

Maryann and Jim Armour

Roger and Dee Carter

Alexis Kim and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Emily Acquavita, Jake Adelstein, Daniel Ben-Chitrit and Edie Chaifetz

George Ameres and Rick Bell

Jill Underwood and Terry Penningroth

Jackie Lewis and Caroline Jackie Crow

Cathleen Mai and Aimee Sicora

Mike and Lori Moran

A 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster was on display.

A 1931 Ford Model A Deluxe Roadster was on display.

Several antique cars were on display during cocktail hour at the Van Wezel Sunset Terrace Jan. 13.

Supporters of the foundation celebrated at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Jan. 13.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Dozens gathered on the Sunset Terrace at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Jan. 13. for a pre-dinner cocktail hour with quite a view. Guests got to watch the sunset over Sarasota Bay while sipping, socializing and perusing the collection of antique cars on display.

After cocktail hour, guests adjourned to the Grand Foyer for dinner, then headed to the Roskamp Auditorium to enjoy a stand-up performance by Jay Leno.

