Dozens gathered on the Sunset Terrace at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Jan. 13. for a pre-dinner cocktail hour with quite a view. Guests got to watch the sunset over Sarasota Bay while sipping, socializing and perusing the collection of antique cars on display.

After cocktail hour, guests adjourned to the Grand Foyer for dinner, then headed to the Roskamp Auditorium to enjoy a stand-up performance by Jay Leno.