Vacation Bible School blasts up fun in Lakewood Ranch

Microphone in hand, 16-year-old Sami Copeland had 70 children blowing kazoos as if they were blasting down the Wall of Jericho like the Israelites.

“Get it all out,” she said. “This is the last time you can blow them until the end. Does everyone understand that kazoo jail exists and it’s a very serious place?”

After a full minute of continuous blowing, the kazoos quieted for the last half-hour of Living Lord Lutheran Church’s “A Very Veggie VBS”-themed Vacation Bible School June 7.

One extra peep and Copeland had claimed her first “kazoo jail” victim, confiscating a kazoo before carrying on with other festivities.

For VBS June 5 to June 9, children learned Bible stories, including how the Israelites walked the city of Jericho seven time before blowing their horns and sending the walls around it crumbling down, completed crafts, played games and watched episodes of “Veggie Tales.”