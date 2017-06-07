 Skip to main content
Josh Oleaga, 5, shows off his Wall of Jericho craft.

Vacation Bible School blasts up fun in Lakewood Ranch

Volunteer Shari Medley helps Parker Rhodes, 3, with his craft.

Adriana Buchanan tests out her kazoo, which she used to blow down an imaginary Wall of Jericho.

Natalie Magrin, 9, plays speed ball, a game in which a person is out if the ball hits the ground after she touches it.

Becca Morsches and her best friend Savannah Seleska serve as counselors for the week.

Hudson Knapp, pictured with friend Jacob Estep, is proud he won the "speed ball" game twice.

Waterlefe' s Sami Copeland, 16, leads children in the closing activities for the day.

Addison Crutchfield sings along to "The Fruit of the Spirit" song.

Kaden Perkins, 5, likes the closing ceremony song about "fruits of the spirit."

Children have a 'very veggie' VBS.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Microphone in hand, 16-year-old Sami Copeland had 70 children blowing kazoos as if they were blasting down the Wall of Jericho like the Israelites.

“Get it all out,” she said. “This is the last time you can blow them until the end. Does everyone understand that kazoo jail exists and it’s a very serious place?”

After a full minute of continuous blowing, the kazoos quieted for the last half-hour of Living Lord Lutheran Church’s “A Very Veggie VBS”-themed Vacation Bible School June 7.

One extra peep and Copeland had claimed her first “kazoo jail” victim, confiscating a kazoo before carrying on with other festivities. 

For VBS June 5 to June 9, children learned Bible stories, including how the Israelites walked the city of Jericho seven time before blowing their horns and sending the walls around it crumbling down, completed crafts, played games and watched episodes of “Veggie Tales.”

