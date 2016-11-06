 Skip to main content
Steve Greenbaum and USF System President Judy Genshaft

USF hosts Brunch on the Bay

Steve Greenbaum and USF System President Judy Genshaft

Chuck and Jamie Smith with Bill Probstfeld

Chuck and Jamie Smith with Bill Probstfeld

Co-Chairwomen Amanda Horne and Michelle Crabtree

Co-Chairwomen Amanda Horne and Michelle Crabtree

Ginger Paight, Adrianna Hadden, Honor Waghorne and Tatum Ford

Ginger Paight, Adrianna Hadden, Honor Waghorne and Tatum Ford

Kameron Hodgens, Bart and Julie McMullen

Kameron Hodgens, Bart and Julie McMullen

Cakes by Ron employees served pumpkin cupcakes.

Cakes by Ron employees served pumpkin cupcakes.

Jolanta and Rob Bremer, Laura Shukovsky, Mike and Sherry Edwards, Kim Seyer and Heather Stock

Jolanta and Rob Bremer, Laura Shukovsky, Mike and Sherry Edwards, Kim Seyer and Heather Stock

Meredith McKinley, Ann Moore and Laura and David Shukovsky

Meredith McKinley, Ann Moore and Laura and David Shukovsky

USF Student Ambassadors Justin Downey, Di Li and Eylin Cabrera

USF Student Ambassadors Justin Downey, Di Li and Eylin Cabrera

Jo and Tony Gil, Sydney and Joe Gruters, Erik Arroyo and Dawn Kalish

Jo and Tony Gil, Sydney and Joe Gruters, Erik Arroyo and Dawn Kalish

Byron Shinn and Erik Arroyo

Byron Shinn and Erik Arroyo

Justin and Crystal Burkhardt with Jason Swift

Justin and Crystal Burkhardt with Jason Swift

Shawna Frank, Keith Martin, Mary Dougherty-Slapp and Marty Black

Shawna Frank, Keith Martin, Mary Dougherty-Slapp and Marty Black

Aida Matic with Mike and Dee Bennett

Aida Matic with Mike and Dee Bennett

James Kendall, graphic designer for USF, with Angelo Jasa, communications and marketing coordinator for USF

James Kendall, graphic designer for USF, with Angelo Jasa, communications and marketing coordinator for USF

Sheila Watkins and Eric Peters

Sheila Watkins and Eric Peters

Emmalee and Kennedy Legler with Amanda and Scott Parrish

Emmalee and Kennedy Legler with Amanda and Scott Parrish

Christopher Braun and Tammy Kovar

Christopher Braun and Tammy Kovar

Tiffany Janczewski and Eileen C. Rosenzweig

Tiffany Janczewski and Eileen C. Rosenzweig

Roxie and Mike Jerde

Roxie and Mike Jerde

Shaun Frick, catering chef for Fete Ballroom, prepares lobster tail with tarragon butter.

Shaun Frick, catering chef for Fete Ballroom, prepares lobster tail with tarragon butter.

Duhane Lindo and Kim Urbuteit

Duhane Lindo and Kim Urbuteit

Rick and Heather Borghesi

Rick and Heather Borghesi

Dug and Myra Cooley with Paul and Bonnie Jones

Dug and Myra Cooley with Paul and Bonnie Jones

Veronica and Jay Brady

Veronica and Jay Brady

Anna Foster and Ashley Leon

Anna Foster and Ashley Leon

Nate Yoder and Joe Feldman

Nate Yoder and Joe Feldman

Claudia Cardillo and Sophia Wisniewska, chancellor at USF St. Petersburg

Claudia Cardillo and Sophia Wisniewska, chancellor at USF St. Petersburg

Robyn Collins and Charles Nardone

Robyn Collins and Charles Nardone

Elizabeth Moore, Randy and Martha Wells and Beth Noyes

Elizabeth Moore, Randy and Martha Wells and Beth Noyes

The catering staff at Michael’s On East served fresh fruit in a wooden canoe.

The catering staff at Michael’s On East served fresh fruit in a wooden canoe.

Co-Chairwomen Michelle Crabtree and Amanda Horne applaud USF supporters.

Co-Chairwomen Michelle Crabtree and Amanda Horne applaud USF supporters.

University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee held its annual fundraising event on Nov. 6.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Supporters of University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee gathered on campus Sunday, Nov. 6 to raise money and support student scholarships at the 23rd-annual Brunch on the Bay.

More than a dozen local restaurants and caterers were featured — including Michael’s On East, Mattison’s and Fete Ballroom — and each served a signature dish at their food tent. Attendees included over 1,000 USF supporters ranging from corporate and individual donors to university staff and students.

Since the event began 22 years ago, it has generated more than $1.3 million to the university endowment and more than $1,000,000 in scholarships.

