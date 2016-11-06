USF hosts Brunch on the Bay

Supporters of University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee gathered on campus Sunday, Nov. 6 to raise money and support student scholarships at the 23rd-annual Brunch on the Bay.

More than a dozen local restaurants and caterers were featured — including Michael’s On East, Mattison’s and Fete Ballroom — and each served a signature dish at their food tent. Attendees included over 1,000 USF supporters ranging from corporate and individual donors to university staff and students.

Since the event began 22 years ago, it has generated more than $1.3 million to the university endowment and more than $1,000,000 in scholarships.