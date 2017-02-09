 Skip to main content
Evelyn Cooper, Liz Greenawalt, Eileen Cantarella, Chairwoman Beckie Suverkrup, Doris Amspoker, Kathy Cuviello and University Park Women’s Club President Maria Van Brunt

University Park Women’s Club hosts fashionable afternoon

Evelyn Cooper, Liz Greenawalt, Eileen Cantarella, Chairwoman Beckie Suverkrup, Doris Amspoker, Kathy Cuviello and University Park Women’s Club President Maria Van Brunt

Dottie Factor and Bonnie Rivers

Dottie Factor and Bonnie Rivers

Every table in the Michael’s On East ballroom was adorned with glittering high heel-shaped vases, roses and pearls Feb. 8.

Every table in the Michael’s On East ballroom was adorned with glittering high heel-shaped vases, roses and pearls Feb. 8.

University Park Women’s Club President Maria Van Brunt

University Park Women’s Club President Maria Van Brunt

Marjorie Stem and Marlene Bentley

Marjorie Stem and Marlene Bentley

Debbie Palmer of Dillard’s laughs as she introduces the fashion show.

Debbie Palmer of Dillard’s laughs as she introduces the fashion show.

Jane Zuckerman, Alia Antoon and Pepi Levene

Jane Zuckerman, Alia Antoon and Pepi Levene

Frances Alvares and Mary Kay Urell

Frances Alvares and Mary Kay Urell

University Park Women’s Club President Maria Van Brunt welcomes the crowd.

University Park Women’s Club President Maria Van Brunt welcomes the crowd.

Linda Cornell and Marjorie Sayer

Linda Cornell and Marjorie Sayer

Bev Brown, Bev Preston and Cindy Halward

Bev Brown, Bev Preston and Cindy Halward

Eileen Cantarella smiles as guests applaud her and the other committee members who planned the event.

Eileen Cantarella smiles as guests applaud her and the other committee members who planned the event.

Mary Leflar and Jane Krombeen

Mary Leflar and Jane Krombeen

Cynde Mutryn, Clarise Pellegrino, Sally Ann Tauber, Louisa Rutman and Kay Williams

Cynde Mutryn, Clarise Pellegrino, Sally Ann Tauber, Louisa Rutman and Kay Williams

Carol Shabe strikes a pose during Passion for Fashion at Michael’s On East on Feb. 8.

Carol Shabe strikes a pose during Passion for Fashion at Michael’s On East on Feb. 8.

Diane Mason, Carol Kasden and Judy O’Donnell

Diane Mason, Carol Kasden and Judy O’Donnell

Committee members Dana Balionis and Eileen Cantarella, Chairwoman Beckie Suverkrup and committee members Doris Amspoker, Evelyn Cooper and Liz Greenawalt

Committee members Dana Balionis and Eileen Cantarella, Chairwoman Beckie Suverkrup and committee members Doris Amspoker, Evelyn Cooper and Liz Greenawalt

Angelina Wood begins her walk down the runway during Passion for Fashion at Michael’s On East on Feb. 8.

Angelina Wood begins her walk down the runway during Passion for Fashion at Michael’s On East on Feb. 8.

Students at Just for Girls Elementary wrote thank-you notes to the members of University Park Women’s Club for their donations and for volunteering as mentors.

Students at Just for Girls Elementary wrote thank-you notes to the members of University Park Women’s Club for their donations and for volunteering as mentors.

Barbara Somma hits the runway during Passion for Fashion at Michael’s On East on Feb. 8.

Barbara Somma hits the runway during Passion for Fashion at Michael’s On East on Feb. 8.

The organization held its Passion for Fashion fashion show at Michael’s On East on Feb. 8.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The second the DJ started playing his ‘80s pop-infused set, the Passion for Fashion committee couldn’t keep their dance moves to themselves.

University Park Women’s Club held its annual fashion show and luncheon in the ballroom of Michael’s On East Feb. 8, and by the amount of grooving that went on, it was a success.

Attendees enjoyed a raffle — the top prize for which was a $1,000 Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota giftcard — lunch and a fashion show featuring members of the club modeling various fashions from Dillard’s.

The event benefited Just Girls Elementary in Bradenton, where several club members volunteer as mentors to the young female students.

