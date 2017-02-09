University Park Women’s Club hosts fashionable afternoon

The second the DJ started playing his ‘80s pop-infused set, the Passion for Fashion committee couldn’t keep their dance moves to themselves.

University Park Women’s Club held its annual fashion show and luncheon in the ballroom of Michael’s On East Feb. 8, and by the amount of grooving that went on, it was a success.

Attendees enjoyed a raffle — the top prize for which was a $1,000 Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota giftcard — lunch and a fashion show featuring members of the club modeling various fashions from Dillard’s.

The event benefited Just Girls Elementary in Bradenton, where several club members volunteer as mentors to the young female students.