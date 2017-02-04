Troupe Gala transports guests to the big top

It was hard to know where to look at the former Center for Building Hope on the night of Feb. 3. Red spotlights painted the walls, and paired with the candelabras, set the mood for an evening of magic and intrigue.

The building is now New Gate Montessori School, which was holding a circus-themed fundraiser. Guests enjoyed drink, hors d’oeuvres, airbrush tattoos, tarot card readings and various special performances by some of the most talented circus performers around.