 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Beth and Steve Knopik, Caryn Young and Joyce St. Giermaine

Troupe Gala transports guests to the big top

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Beth and Steve Knopik, Caryn Young and Joyce St. Giermaine

Danny Marr, Tyler Marr and Josh Sands

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Danny Marr, Tyler Marr and Josh Sands

Laurie and Bill Jarema

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Laurie and Bill Jarema

Jeff and Maria Chaffin

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Jeff and Maria Chaffin

Bill Yaegers and Rob Toomey

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Bill Yaegers and Rob Toomey

Kami Yaegers, Carly Toomey and Carly Messer

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Kami Yaegers, Carly Toomey and Carly Messer

Greg Mills and Sue White

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Greg Mills and Sue White

Larry and Lorna McGrath

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Larry and Lorna McGrath

Laura Deoliveira, Dr. Monica Bedi and Steffanie Joanides

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Laura Deoliveira, Dr. Monica Bedi and Steffanie Joanides

Brad Jones, Steve Bovio and Emir Joanides

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Brad Jones, Steve Bovio and Emir Joanides

Kashmira Bedi, her sister Inita Bedi, their sister-in-law Michelle Bedi and Nancy Youngstrom

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Kashmira Bedi, her sister Inita Bedi, their sister-in-law Michelle Bedi and Nancy Youngstrom

Troupe Gala was held at New Gate School on Friday, Feb. 3, and put on by Modern Events.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Troupe Gala was held at New Gate School on Friday, Feb. 3, and put on by Modern Events.

Paul and Alison Vesco with John and Heather Hiemstra

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Paul and Alison Vesco with John and Heather Hiemstra

Jared and Chairwoman Tara Motzenbecker

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Jared and Chairwoman Tara Motzenbecker

Jeff Allen, Margot Garfield-Anderson and Beth Peyer

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Jeff Allen, Margot Garfield-Anderson and Beth Peyer

New Gate School Founder Kitty Bravo with her son, Erick Bravo

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

New Gate School Founder Kitty Bravo with her son, Erick Bravo

Mason and Rikki Meaux

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Mason and Rikki Meaux

Performer Rafael Palacios “saws” his assistant, Erika Cain, inside a box.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Performer Rafael Palacios “saws” his assistant, Erika Cain, inside a box.

Performer Rafael Palacios helps his assistant, Erika Cain, get out of the box that he has supposedly sawed her in half in.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Performer Rafael Palacios helps his assistant, Erika Cain, get out of the box that he has supposedly sawed her in half in.

Alina Kipchumba, Sabrina Toglia and Stephanie Marr

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Alina Kipchumba, Sabrina Toglia and Stephanie Marr

Jorge and Patty Miranda

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Jorge and Patty Miranda

Troupe Gala was held at New Gate School on Friday, Feb. 3, and put on by Modern Events.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Troupe Gala was held at New Gate School on Friday, Feb. 3, and put on by Modern Events.

Todd and Heather Rippy with Andy and Lori Cutler

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Todd and Heather Rippy with Andy and Lori Cutler

Kim Probus-Clark and David Clark

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Kim Probus-Clark and David Clark

Makeup artist Suzy Kalin gives Leigh Nordman an airbrush tattoo.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Makeup artist Suzy Kalin gives Leigh Nordman an airbrush tattoo.

Robin Howe shows off his new Mike Tyson airbrush tattoo.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Robin Howe shows off his new Mike Tyson airbrush tattoo.

Jeff and Cheryl Allen with New Gate School Headmaster Tim Seldin

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Jeff and Cheryl Allen with New Gate School Headmaster Tim Seldin

Brendan McQuaid and Tiffany Wenzel

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Brendan McQuaid and Tiffany Wenzel

Share
New Gate Montessori School held a new fundraiser on its campus on Feb. 3.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was hard to know where to look at the former Center for Building Hope on the night of Feb. 3. Red spotlights painted the walls, and paired with the candelabras, set the mood for an evening of magic and intrigue.

The building is now New Gate Montessori School, which was holding a circus-themed fundraiser. Guests enjoyed drink, hors d’oeuvres, airbrush tattoos, tarot card readings and various special performances by some of the most talented circus performers around.

Related Stories