Tricks and treats complete Fright Night

Zombies wandering around St. Armands Circle could only mean one thing: Fright Night.

The eighth annual Halloween celebration brought princesses, Ghostbusters, visitors from a galaxy far, far away and plenty of other characters to the Circle for a night of tricks and treats. Various stores around the Circle handed out candy, and the Sarasota High School Drama Department performed “Thriller” for an eager crowd.

Countess Morgan Kessler, 7, was most excited to collect candy, and her friend, vampire Maya Andreu couldn’t have agreed more. They weren’t the only ones. Markell Humphrey, 7, said his favorite part of Halloween was collecting candy and junk food. Cornelius Smith, 4, who dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, said he liked getting candy and wearing costumes.

But for those handing out the candy, the celebration meant a little more. Danny Williams and John August, both of Michael Saunders & Co. have been handing out treats on this night for the last six years.

“We just love seeing the people and the kids and they’re happy,” Williams said. “They make the world happy.”

While Williams refilled the candy bowl, August handed it out to kids passing by. Every year, he volunteers to be the one passing out candy. His favorite part though, isn’t handing out treats. It's what comes after that.

“The little kids that say thank you,” he said.