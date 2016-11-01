 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The statues surrounding St. Armands Circle were all dressed up for Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Tricks and treats complete Fright Night

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

The statues surrounding St. Armands Circle were all dressed up for Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Buy this Photo
Denise and Morgan Kessler,7, as a flapper and countess with Michele Howell as a genie and Maya Andreu as a vampire.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Denise and Morgan Kessler,7, as a flapper and countess with Michele Howell as a genie and Maya Andreu as a vampire.

Buy this Photo
Norma, John, Geoff, Presley, 4, Jasper, 1 and Tavia Kasten. Presley didn’t want to be a vampire like everyone else, so she dressed up as an angel.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Norma, John, Geoff, Presley, 4, Jasper, 1 and Tavia Kasten. Presley didn’t want to be a vampire like everyone else, so she dressed up as an angel.

Buy this Photo
Emma Hatfield, 4, as a princess, Pearl Carey, 5, as a witch, and Matilda Hatfield, 4, also as a princess.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Emma Hatfield, 4, as a princess, Pearl Carey, 5, as a witch, and Matilda Hatfield, 4, also as a princess.

Buy this Photo
Kati and Jack Duncan, 5, as a Pokemon trainer and Pikachu.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Kati and Jack Duncan, 5, as a Pokemon trainer and Pikachu.

Buy this Photo
Sam Kluger, as Batman, Lee Ann Kluger as a witch, Alyssa Walters as a snow princess and Ginger Walters as Little Red Riding Hood.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Sam Kluger, as Batman, Lee Ann Kluger as a witch, Alyssa Walters as a snow princess and Ginger Walters as Little Red Riding Hood.

Buy this Photo
The statues surrounding St. Armands Circle were all dressed up for Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

The statues surrounding St. Armands Circle were all dressed up for Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Buy this Photo
Zombies from Sarasota High School’s drama department wandered around St. Armands Circle during Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Zombies from Sarasota High School’s drama department wandered around St. Armands Circle during Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Buy this Photo
Zombies from Sarasota High School’s drama department wandered around St. Armands Circle during Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Zombies from Sarasota High School’s drama department wandered around St. Armands Circle during Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Buy this Photo
Mika, 7, as Baymax, and Steven Nikolich, 5, as a toothless dragon

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Mika, 7, as Baymax, and Steven Nikolich, 5, as a toothless dragon

Buy this Photo
Zizi Tisza, 2, was a circus trainer, while his younger brother, Zoel, was a lion.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Zizi Tisza, 2, was a circus trainer, while his younger brother, Zoel, was a lion.

Buy this Photo
Zoel Tisza, 9 months, was a lion, while his older brother, Zizi was a circus trainer. The boys’ stroller was decorated as a cage to go with theme.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Zoel Tisza, 9 months, was a lion, while his older brother, Zizi was a circus trainer. The boys’ stroller was decorated as a cage to go with theme.

Buy this Photo
Trent, Van, 2, and Melissa Lewis as Dr. Seuss and Thing 1 and Thing 2

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Trent, Van, 2, and Melissa Lewis as Dr. Seuss and Thing 1 and Thing 2

Buy this Photo
Geneve, Jorge, and Aviah Gonzalez, 2

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Geneve, Jorge, and Aviah Gonzalez, 2

Buy this Photo
Austin, Emmie and Breck Barcomb, 16 months, as a Storm Trooper, Darth Vader and Yoda.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Austin, Emmie and Breck Barcomb, 16 months, as a Storm Trooper, Darth Vader and Yoda.

Buy this Photo
Christina and Derek Aristizabal, 6, as Spiderman

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Christina and Derek Aristizabal, 6, as Spiderman

Buy this Photo
Roshanda Spencer, Tasiah,5, as Bat Girl, Markell, 7, as Spiderman, Alijah, 3, as an American Indian, Taleah Humphrey, 6, as Supergirl, and Jerronica Spencer.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Roshanda Spencer, Tasiah,5, as Bat Girl, Markell, 7, as Spiderman, Alijah, 3, as an American Indian, Taleah Humphrey, 6, as Supergirl, and Jerronica Spencer.

Buy this Photo
Oliver Milligan, 1 ½ as Nemo with his anemone

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Oliver Milligan, 1 ½ as Nemo with his anemone

Buy this Photo
Amelia and Dustin Smith, as modern-day magic users, with Bruce, 3 and Cornelius 4, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Amelia and Dustin Smith, as modern-day magic users, with Bruce, 3 and Cornelius 4, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Buy this Photo
Melissa Benyo as a mouse, Ashley Hornberger as a cat with Mike and Sophia, 11 months as a monkey.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Melissa Benyo as a mouse, Ashley Hornberger as a cat with Mike and Sophia, 11 months as a monkey.

Buy this Photo
Kathy Bavely, Amy Lidsky, Marcia Gutridge and Debbie Deans as the queens of hearts, spades, clubs and diamonds

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Kathy Bavely, Amy Lidsky, Marcia Gutridge and Debbie Deans as the queens of hearts, spades, clubs and diamonds

Buy this Photo
Storefronts were decorated for the 8th annual Halloween celebration.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Storefronts were decorated for the 8th annual Halloween celebration.

Buy this Photo
Students from Sarasota High School’s drama department posed as zombies throughout the night.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Students from Sarasota High School’s drama department posed as zombies throughout the night.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota High School drama department students dressed as zombies for the 8th annual Fright Night on St. Armands Circle.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Sarasota High School drama department students dressed as zombies for the 8th annual Fright Night on St. Armands Circle.

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during the 8th annual Fright Night.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during the 8th annual Fright Night.

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” four times so the crowd could watch from all angles.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” four times so the crowd could watch from all angles.

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during the 8th annual Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during the 8th annual Fright Night on Oct. 31.

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during Fright Night.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

The Sarasota High School drama department performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during Fright Night.

Buy this Photo
Hunter Rankin, 2, waves to the crowd. Rankin was dressed as R2D2. His dad, who dressed as Darth Vader, built the X-Wing Starfighter for the occasion.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Hunter Rankin, 2, waves to the crowd. Rankin was dressed as R2D2. His dad, who dressed as Darth Vader, built the X-Wing Starfighter for the occasion.

Buy this Photo
Share
The eighth annual celebration brought some unusual visitors to St. Armands Circle.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Zombies wandering around St. Armands Circle could only mean one thing: Fright Night.

The eighth annual Halloween celebration brought princesses, Ghostbusters, visitors from a galaxy far, far away and plenty of other characters to the Circle for a night of tricks and treats. Various stores around the Circle handed out candy, and the Sarasota High School Drama Department performed “Thriller” for an eager crowd.

Countess Morgan Kessler, 7, was most excited to collect candy, and her friend, vampire Maya Andreu couldn’t have agreed more. They weren’t the only ones. Markell Humphrey, 7, said his favorite part of Halloween was collecting candy and junk food. Cornelius Smith, 4, who dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, said he liked getting candy and wearing costumes.

But for those handing out the candy, the celebration meant a little more. Danny Williams and John August, both of Michael Saunders & Co. have been handing out treats on this night for the last six years.

“We just love seeing the people and the kids and they’re happy,” Williams said. “They make the world happy.”

While Williams refilled the candy bowl, August handed it out to kids passing by. Every year, he volunteers to be the one passing out candy. His favorite part though, isn’t handing out treats. It's what comes after that.

“The little kids that say thank you,” he said.

 

 

Related Stories