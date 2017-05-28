 Skip to main content
Sarah Bikos of the Bradentucky Bombers Roller Derby team reaches out to Lakewood Ranch' s Wayne Comegno, 5, who gets some beads.

Tribute to Heroes Parade thrills Lakewood Ranch crowd

Veterans Frank Royer and Hank Lackey were the Tribute to Heroes Parade grand marshals.

Hope Thomsen, Miss Lakewood Ranch Little Sister; Taylor Grant, Miss Sarasota Little Sister; Emmi Tvenstrup, DeSoto Heritage Princess; and Lauren Dalton, Miss Lakewood Ranch Teen Little Sister, earned rides in the parade.

Lex Sookra, 4, and his grandpa, veteran Dave Daily of Mill Creek, get ready for the parade.

Palmetto Army veteran Larry Sadler finds a spot behind the speakers along Lakewood Main Street.

The Players Kids of the Players Centre for Performing Arts made a big entrance.

County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh throws out a steady stream of candy for the kids.

Taytum Panetta of Palmetto shows the real reason they hand out so many beads.

Gus Andreone, 105, served under Gen. George Patton during World War II.

The Lakewood Ranch JROTC marched to honor our fallen veterans.

Lakewood Ranch' s Analise Pacheco, 2, shows off the red, white and blue.

Ron Hernden of Bradenton probably could have used some air conditioning as he was dressed for his part in the Crewe De Soto.

Akiko Campbell shows Bradenton' s Alivia Baker, 5, her face after being painted.

Bradenton' s Mike Dreer, had no trouble carrying a sword, but he had better watch out for the one in front of him.

Lakewood Main Street hosted so many people it became a funnel for the parade.

The Sahib Oriental Band again entertained at the parade.

East County' s Ethan Puttock, 4, can honor America and play with bubbles at the same time.

Jakob Cunnien, an 18-month-old from Bradenton, is held by his mom, Alexa, as he gives the Daisy D' Lites mascot a high-five.

Zander and Zella Zander, both 4, present the colors at the Tribute to Heroes Parade.

Juliana and Ella Fuschetto check out some sea creatures before the Tribute to Heroes Parade.

Lakewood Ranch' s Matt Shelton of the Knights of Columbus marched in full regalia.

Courtney Calo of Sarasota kept the music flowing as a member of Blue Skye Pipes and Drum.

Parade director Keith Pandeloglou rides with the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities float.

Crewe De Soto brought a ship along for the parade.

Navy veteran David Sharp shows he knows how to throw beads to the kids.

Even Elvis made time to be part of the Tribute to Heroes Parade.

Vietnam veteran Denny King acknowledges the crowd.

The Rowlett Academy Strikers are an annual favorite at the parade.

What' a a parade without drums?

The Blue Skye Pipes and Drum had the honor of being the last entrant in the parade.

The decorated bicycle contest was held again at the Tribute to Heroes Parade.

Ellenton' s Terry and Sue Longpre rode one of the many motorcycles in the parade.

The excitement continued to build through the 45-minute parade.

Samuel Yunker, Bryce Jensen and Francisco Cedillo, Boys Scouts of Troop 89 (Christ Presbyterian Church), hand out flags at the parade.

Vietnam veteran Denny King acknowledges the crowd.

Samantha Hyatt, Miss De Soto, rides with Emmi Tvenstrup, the De Soto Heritage Princess.

Thousands squeeze into Lakewood Main Street to honor veterans.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

As the Tribute to Heroes Parade marched down Lakewood Main Street on Sunday evening, the thousands of people embraced all the participants.

They really did.

After the first 20 minutes, the crowd squeezed forward off the sidewalks as the vehicles and marchers crawled past. Many of the participants threw candy and beads.

Once again, the Tribute to Heroes was a smashing success, making for one big party in downtown Lakewood Ranch.

Even the weather, still in the mid-80s as the parade began, cooperated a bit with a breeze that kept the participants from overheating.

Lakewood Ranch's Matt Shelton of the Knights of Columbus was dressed in full regalia, but he wasn't bothered as he participated to honor fallen veterans.

"It really wasn't too bad," he said of the heat.

 

