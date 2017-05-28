Tribute to Heroes Parade thrills Lakewood Ranch crowd

As the Tribute to Heroes Parade marched down Lakewood Main Street on Sunday evening, the thousands of people embraced all the participants.

They really did.

After the first 20 minutes, the crowd squeezed forward off the sidewalks as the vehicles and marchers crawled past. Many of the participants threw candy and beads.

Once again, the Tribute to Heroes was a smashing success, making for one big party in downtown Lakewood Ranch.

Even the weather, still in the mid-80s as the parade began, cooperated a bit with a breeze that kept the participants from overheating.

Lakewood Ranch's Matt Shelton of the Knights of Columbus was dressed in full regalia, but he wasn't bothered as he participated to honor fallen veterans.

"It really wasn't too bad," he said of the heat.