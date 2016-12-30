 Skip to main content
Victor Appel trudges back to the Lido Beach parking lot a surf session ahead of Tropical Storm Hermine.

Top Story — September: Hurricane Hermine draws out Sarasota surfers

The Black Skimmer colony on Lido became inundated during Tropical Storm Hermine.

Blue Dolphin Cafe co-owner Robbie Ball surfs off of Lido Beach as Tropical Storm Hermine approaches.

Beachgoers flock to Lido Beach to watch surfers.

Lido Beach was barely visible as Tropical Storm Hermine churned through the Gulf of Mexico.

Ted Sperling Park flooded before Tropical Storm Hermine made landfall.

Lido Beach was barely visible as Tropical Storm Hermine churned through the Gulf of Mexico.

Several side streets along Higel Avenue on Siesta Key flooded today. The Sarasota County Sheriff Department is encouraging people to avoid standing water. “Vehicles can float in a foot or two of water,” Sheriff Department spokeswoman Kaitlyn Johnston.

Connor Geistwhite, 6, plays in the high waves as Tropical Storm Hermine makes its way toward Florida. Connor and his parents, Heather and Ryan Geistwhite, are visiting from Illinois. “We needed to get a little bit of waves in," Heather Geistwhite said.

Sea water lapped over the “dead end” sign at the end of Avenida Messina. Beach goers and locals made their way down to Beach Access 2 to take pictures of the growing waves.

Siesta Key resident Charlie Davis takes pictures of the rising surf between Beach Accesses 2 and 3. Davis said he isn’t worried about the storm. “It doesn’t happen that often, but it’s kind of interesting when it does,” Davis said.

Sarasota County employee Jason Wann stands in a water at the corner of Avenida Messina and Avenida Veneccia.

Riley Tchouros, 2, from Memphis, approaches the surf as it laps at the driveways of the rental homes along Beach Road.

Catch up on the hottest news items of the of the year with the Observer’s Digital Year in Review.
by: Alex Mahadevan News Innovation Editor

Hurricane Hermine will likely make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida, but Sarasota County is experiencing flooding, heavy rain and high surf at its beaches.

The Sarasota County Sheriff Department is monitoring the situation as Sarasota prepares for even more rain this afternoon and advising residents to avoid standing water. 

"We can’t preach enough," Johnston said. "We encourage people to avoid standing water because vehicles can float in a foot of two of water." 

At the moment, Johnston said the department is not experiencing an influx of weather related calls, but that may change because more rain is expected this afternoon. 

"Right now everything is pretty much business as usual," Johnston said. "If anyone has a problem please don’t hesitate to call and we can come out there and help." 

