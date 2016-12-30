Top Story — September: Hurricane Hermine draws out Sarasota surfers

Hurricane Hermine will likely make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida, but Sarasota County is experiencing flooding, heavy rain and high surf at its beaches.

The Sarasota County Sheriff Department is monitoring the situation as Sarasota prepares for even more rain this afternoon and advising residents to avoid standing water.

"We can’t preach enough," Johnston said. "We encourage people to avoid standing water because vehicles can float in a foot of two of water."

At the moment, Johnston said the department is not experiencing an influx of weather related calls, but that may change because more rain is expected this afternoon.

"Right now everything is pretty much business as usual," Johnston said. "If anyone has a problem please don’t hesitate to call and we can come out there and help."