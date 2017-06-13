 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The campers started off the day with an ice-breaker activity. They had to move the hula hoop around the circle without breaking their hands apart. Here, Stevie Schlossberg tries to move the hula hoop over her head with the help of Makenna Marks.

Tidal Tykes explore New Pass Inlet

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

The campers started off the day with an ice-breaker activity. They had to move the hula hoop around the circle without breaking their hands apart. Here, Stevie Schlossberg tries to move the hula hoop over her head with the help of Makenna Marks.

Ana Carlin, Nya Chambless and Stevie Schlossberg wade into the water of the New Pass Inlet on June 13.

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

Ana Carlin, Nya Chambless and Stevie Schlossberg wade into the water of the New Pass Inlet on June 13.

Ryan Dascenzl gets ready to snorkel around the New Pass Inlet.

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

Ryan Dascenzl gets ready to snorkel around the New Pass Inlet.

Nya Chambless shows off a clam shell she found in the New Pass Inlet.

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

Nya Chambless shows off a clam shell she found in the New Pass Inlet.

Makenna Marks listens for the ocean in a shell she found.

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

Makenna Marks listens for the ocean in a shell she found.

Nya Chambless inspects the seashell she picked up on the shore of New Pass Inlet.

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

Nya Chambless inspects the seashell she picked up on the shore of New Pass Inlet.

Ana Carlin and Nya Chambless

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

Ana Carlin and Nya Chambless

Campers inspect a lightning whelk they found in New Pass Inlet.

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

Campers inspect a lightning whelk they found in New Pass Inlet.

Ryan Dascenzl inspects a seashell another camper found.

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

Ryan Dascenzl inspects a seashell another camper found.

Makenne Marks and Ryan Dascenzl listen for the ocean in seashells they found around New Pass Inlet.

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017 |

Makenne Marks and Ryan Dascenzl listen for the ocean in seashells they found around New Pass Inlet.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Mote Marine Laboratory campers spent some of their morning snorkeling before exploring Mote Aquarium.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Tidal Tykes campers didn’t mind the cloudy sky or humid weather. They were on a mission.

They were searching for seashells, starfish and hopefully even some shark teeth on the morning of June 13.

The camp, called Diverse Universe, focuses on teaching campers about the diversity in the marine world.

Before setting off on their expedition, the campers played an ice-breaker game. They stood in a circle holding hands with a hula hoop starting on one person’s arm. Then, each person had to move the hula hoop over his or her head to move it to the next camper, all without breaking their hands apart.

Once they completed the circle, the campers split in two groups. One group went to learn about Mote’s shark tank and the other group explored New Pass Inlet. After snack time, the groups switched.

Related Stories