Tidal Tykes explore New Pass Inlet

The Tidal Tykes campers didn’t mind the cloudy sky or humid weather. They were on a mission.

They were searching for seashells, starfish and hopefully even some shark teeth on the morning of June 13.

The camp, called Diverse Universe, focuses on teaching campers about the diversity in the marine world.

Before setting off on their expedition, the campers played an ice-breaker game. They stood in a circle holding hands with a hula hoop starting on one person’s arm. Then, each person had to move the hula hoop over his or her head to move it to the next camper, all without breaking their hands apart.

Once they completed the circle, the campers split in two groups. One group went to learn about Mote’s shark tank and the other group explored New Pass Inlet. After snack time, the groups switched.