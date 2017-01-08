Thunder by the Bay cranks it up in Lakewood Ranch

Perhaps Sarasota's Joe Collins said it best.

"You can crank it up here," Collins said about the Thunder by the Bay fundraiser held Saturday and Sunday at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch. "Nobody tells you to turn it down."

The event, which switched venues from downtown Sarasota to Lakewood Ranch for its 19th running, seemed to get off to a solid start despite rain on Saturday and cold weather on Sunday. A clear day brought thousands of motorcycle and music enthusiasts on Sunday and culminated with a concert by Blue Oyster Cult.

Lucy Nicandri, the executive director for event sponsor Suncoast Charities for Children, addressed thousands of visitors before the Blue Oyster Cult concert.

"We didn't know where we would be four months ago," she said. "But we are glad it's here in Lakewood Ranch!"