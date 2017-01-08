 Skip to main content
Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Kasim Sulton performs in front of a huge band at Thunder by the Bay in Lakewood Ranch.

Thunder by the Bay cranks it up in Lakewood Ranch

Think anyone wanted a souvenir photo of Blue Oyster Cult?

Blue Oyster Cult members Eric Bloom, Richie Castellano, Buck Dharma and Kasim Sulton perform at Thunder by the Bay.

Blue Oyster Cult' s Eric Bloom belts out a tune at Thunder by the Bay.

A huge crowd packs in front of the stage just before Blue Oyster Cult is about to come on the stage for Thunder by the Bay.

Visitors to Thunder by the Bay spent much of their time checking out the newest in motorcycles.

Parrish' s Christine Garant, Sarasota' s Gail Forest and Venice' s Jane Wilhelm rock out to the Bobby Friss Band.

Thousands of motorcycles park at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch for Thunder by the Bay.

Those who rode their motorcycles to Thunder by the Bay at the Premier Sports Campus said they loved the abundant parking.

Troy Blackwell, a craft beer manager for Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, pours a beer at Taste of Thunder.

Jerry Riggs and Bobby Friss of the Bobby Friss Band highlight Sunday afternoon' s entertainment at Thunder by the Bay.

Cycle Circus Live jumper Jason Rowe soars toward the landing ramp during a show at Thunder by the Bay.

Cycle Circus Live' s Ray Bennett performs despite high winds on Sunday at Thunder by the Bay.

Jason Rowe lands safely after a stunt jump at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch.

Jason Rowe looks like he could use a parachute during a stunt jump at Thunder by the Bay.

Ray Bennett performs an amazing jump despite the high winds on Sunday at the Premier Sports Campus.

Jason Rowe might not look like he is control, but he is during an amazing jump at Thunder by the Bay.

One of the hopes registered by visitors is that Premier builds more restrooms on the site.

Cycle Circus Live stunt jumper Jason Rowe entertains the Thunder by the Bay crowd.

Cycle Circus Live jumper Ray Bennett comes back to Earth after a successful stunt.

Doesn' t every motorcycle festival need a Grateful Dead tie dyed clothing vendor?

Kyle Ives of Ives Brothers Wall of Death entertains the crowd at Thunder by the Bay.

Kyle Ives of Ives Brothers Wall of Death is almost parallel to the ground as he hits the very top of the Wall of Death.

If bikers who attended Thunder by the Bay want to upgrade, they had plenty of demonstration models to whet their appetite.

Bill Rickard of BR' s Custom Bars of Sarasota had the perfect venue to display his custom bars.

While the event at Premier Sports Campus couldn' t offer the restaurants of the past events in downtown Sarasota, it had many more vendors.

The event had plenty of Manatee County Sheriff' s Office and security personnel to keep traffic flowing smoothing inside Premier.

While Harley-Davidson was the popular choice, all kinds of motorcycles made their way to Premier. Sarasota' s John Beach rides his DF250RTA Chinese manufactured bike he purchased for $2,000 from Dong Fang Safer Wholesale. It mimics a classic Triumph.

Burnell Bauer of Bryan, Ohio and Tony Pignataro of Sarasota check out bikes in the parking lot. Pignataro said the event seemed more organized in Lakewood Ranch.

Jeff Holmes of Fremont, N.H., attended the event last year in Sarasota and said he misses the restaurants.

Caroline Magnusson, Holly Combee and Rob Hendrickson were mounted to make sure everyone was safe during their visit. Hendrickson called Premier "a great venue for this."

Sarasota' s Terri Rose and New Port Richey' s Jim Brainard loved the Ives Brothers Wall of Death exhibit.

Tattooed Bill Roberts and German Dave Nazzal drove from Orlando to enjoy Thunder by the Bay. Roberts said the event has more potential at the larger venue. "We' ll be back," Nazzal said.

Norine and Steve Viviani of River Strand check out the bikes. After riding for 47 years, Steve just sold his bike. Sunday' s visit might convince him to buy another.

Dan and Sandy Roy of Sarasota were concerned when the event left downtown Sarasota, but the loved all the vendors and the room in Lakewood Ranch.

Ron Swarts of Bradenton and Tracy Watt of North Port were disappointed with the food. They said it was like "carnival" food. They missed the downtown Sarasota restaurants.

Ruskin' s Louis Hay said it was one of the top two motorcycle events he ever had attended. He said he felt the community supported the event and that it was well organized.

Tina and Bob Williams of Sarasota gave the event mixed reviews when compared to last year in Sarasota. Bob said he missed the bikers riding down Main Street showing off their bikes.

Kara, Patrick and Joe Collins of Sarasota said they loved the elbow room at Premier and that nobody seemed to be worried about the noise generated by the event.

Those attending the event could sit under the circus tent and still watch shows on the stage.

Motorcycles of every style made their way to Lakewood Ranch on Saturday and Sunday.

Ski hats were common on those who rode their motorcycles to chilly Thunder by the Bay.

It sure looked cold as motorcyclists left Premier Sports Campus and Thunder by the Bay.

Suncoast Charities for Children fundraiser has solid opening at new venue despite poor weather.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Perhaps Sarasota's Joe Collins said it best.

"You can crank it up here," Collins said about the Thunder by the Bay fundraiser held Saturday and Sunday at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch. "Nobody tells you to turn it down."

The event, which switched venues from downtown Sarasota to Lakewood Ranch for its 19th running, seemed to get off to a solid start despite rain on Saturday and cold weather on Sunday. A clear day brought thousands of motorcycle and music enthusiasts on Sunday and culminated with a concert by Blue Oyster Cult.

Lucy Nicandri, the executive director for event sponsor Suncoast Charities for Children, addressed thousands of visitors before the Blue Oyster Cult concert. 

"We didn't know where we would be four months ago," she said. "But we are glad it's here in Lakewood Ranch!"

 

 

 

