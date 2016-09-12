Throwback Thursday: Pine View alumnus uploads digital time capsule

Editor’s note: We’ve updated this story with pictures from Pine View PrimeTime’s heyday and Facebook comments from alumni. Contact News Innovation Editor Alex Mahadevan at [email protected] if you would like your memories included, as well.

After hearing about the 2012 death of his mentor, 43-year-old Andy Zare reverted back to his 17-year-old self.

To honor the memory of Thomas Krause, a former English and speech teacher at Pine View School, Zare digitally released the videos of his school news channel, allowing alumni and current students to rewind to Pine View in the late ’80s and early ’90s — think bowl cuts, acid-washed jeans, Doc Martens boots and Velcro. He rifled through an old storage container and dug out VHS tapes he hadn’t seen since high school, then uploaded the videos to his Vimeo page.

Krause oversaw and directed the show, which he developed with Zare, and together they created the weekly Pine View PrimeTime.

“I wanted to see Mr. Krause like we all remembered,” said Zare from his home in Los Angeles. “PrimeTime would not have been possible without him.”

‘Something different’

PrimeTime started as a a girls middle school basketball game report. Zare didn’t originally think his sports segment would earn his show a permanent slot on the Pine View morning schedule.

After the release of his first episode, Zare remembers that he could feel a buzz around campus.

“People would flood to the camera,” he said.

Originally shy and standoffish, Zare learned to express himself while developing his talent for video via Pine View PrimeTime. With Krause’s support, he emerged as one of the most popular students on campus.

“He stopped studying, and started making videos.” — Mike Zare, Andy’s dad

With the sizeable time commitment, Zare put together many of the earliest and most primitive episodes in his bedroom. By 11th grade, Zare had a stable of fellow newscasters and actors.

“We just wanted to do something different,” said Zare.

PrimeTime eventually evolved into a school course that was offered Zare’s senior year. With more than a dozen contributors, the show produced skits, impressions, reports, parodies and competitions.

Throughout its three years of production, Zare and staff created more than 60 episodes. The team documented the school’s pride and energy, allowing for the Pine View of the late ’80s and early ’90s to be available 25 years later.

“Every episode of Pine View PrimeTime belongs to Pine View,” Zare said.

Today, Zare lives with his wife and two daughters in Cailfornia. He works with actor Morgan Freeman’s production company, Revelations, and has served as an archivist on a variety projects, such as “The Story of God” and “Through the Wormhole,” both featuring Freeman.

‘The foundation for my future career’

Eric Zitske, who remains in contact with Zare today, joined the PrimeTime production team in 1989.

“I just jumped in,” Zitske, 44, said.

Throughout his high school TV career, Zitske delivered tongue-in-cheek fashion features, conducted interviews, impersonated Indiana Jones and performed a musical impression of Don Ho singing “Tiny Bubbles” on Siesta Key Beach.

“There was always editing to do, writing and ideas to brainstorm, costumes or props or set pieces to put together, equipment to learn and camaraderie to share in,” said Zitske.

Today, Zitske is also independent video production professional responsible for the viral web series “Chad Vader: Day Shift Manager.”

“I didn’t know it at the time, but it was the foundation for my future career,” Zitske said.

‘It made me fearless’

“Bittersweet.”

That’s how 43-year-old Sarah Michel described the rediscovery of PrimeTime episodes. Like her other team members, she said that the nostalgic experience was surreal.

Now the graduate program director of the Pharmaceutical Sciences Program at the University of Maryland, Michel said that after watching the videos, high school doesn’t seem like it was that long ago.

After moving to Sarasota, Michel joined the PrimeTime team in her junior year.

“PrimeTime taught me how to tell stories,” said Michel. “It made me fearless.”

‘Big man on campus’

Steve Largo, the recently retired Pine View principal of 25 years, started his career the same year that PrimeTime began filming.

There was “very little out of bounds for them,” Largo said, remembering the day his daughter, Ashley, was born. Largo heard a knock on the hospital room door, and a PrimeTime reporting team was there waiting to meet the new family member — with a camera.

Largo recalls Zare as an important figure on campus, on par with a student government president or varsity athlete.

“Andy Zare was the big man on campus,” Largo said. “Andy Zare and his crew.”