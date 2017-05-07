The Rev. Gerry Finegan celebrates golden jubilee

It was only fitting that St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church honor the Rev. Gerry Finegan on May 7.

It was Good Shepherd Sunday, and to the parishioners of the church, Rev. Finegan is their good shepherd.

The mass was held in honor of Rev. Finegan’s Golden Jubilee, which will be on June 18. He was ordained on June 18, 1967 in Cavan, Ireland. He has been the pastor at St. Mary’s since 2008. Before that, he taught at Clearwater Catholic High School, was chaplain at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School and was pastor at Incarnation Parish in Sarasota.

Following the mass, Rev. Finegan, the parishioners and visiting priests, including Bishop Frank Dewane, gathered in the parish hall for a buffet dinner and dessert. The overcrowded room was overwhelming Rev. Finegan said.

He was able to sum up his feelings about his golden jubilee celebration in just three words.

“Humbling but thankful,” he said.









