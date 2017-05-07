 Skip to main content
The Rev. Gerry Finegan with his five sisters Áine Connelly, Catherine O’Leary, Mary Tunney, Brigid Duffy and Josephine Finegan

The Rev. Gerry Finegan celebrates golden jubilee

The Rev. Gerry Finegan with his five sisters Áine Connelly, Catherine O’Leary, Mary Tunney, Brigid Duffy and Josephine Finegan

Bob and Susan Tobin

Bob and Susan Tobin

The Rev. Gerry Finegan was ordained on June 18, 1967 in Cavan, Ireland.

On May 7, members of Incarnation and St. Mary parishes gathered for a Thanksgiving mass and celebration in honor of the Rev. Finegan.

The Rev. Gerry Finegan was ordained on June 18, 1967 in Cavan, Ireland.

Phyllis Lewis and Margie Tonner

Phyllis Lewis and Margie Tonner

Jane and Sam Norton

Jane and Sam Norton

Brigid Duffy and Susan Clark

Brigid Duffy and Susan Clark

Following mass, parishioners enjoyed a buffet dinner and various desserts.

Following mass, parishioners enjoyed a buffet dinner and various desserts.

Ginny Rattigan, Susan Matteoli and Kim McCabe

Ginny Rattigan, Susan Matteoli and Kim McCabe

The Rev. Gerry Finegan Bishop Frank Dewane of the Diocese of Venice

The Rev. Gerry Finegan Bishop Frank Dewane of the Diocese of Venice

Diane Thibodeau and Barbara Brown

Diane Thibodeau and Barbara Brown

Theresa and James Burke

Theresa and James Burke

Beth Moulton, Gina Snode and Michelle Yoder

Beth Moulton, Gina Snode and Michelle Yoder

Various pictures lined the fellowship hall foyer for guests to look at as they arrived at the reception.

Various pictures lined the fellowship hall foyer for guests to look at as they arrived at the reception.

Members of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church and Incarnation Parish gathered to honor him on May 7.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

It was only fitting that St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church honor the Rev. Gerry Finegan on May 7.

It was Good Shepherd Sunday, and to the parishioners of the church, Rev. Finegan is their good shepherd.

The mass was held in honor of Rev. Finegan’s Golden Jubilee, which will be on June 18. He was ordained on June 18, 1967 in Cavan, Ireland. He has been the pastor at St. Mary’s since 2008. Before that, he taught at Clearwater Catholic High School, was chaplain at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School and was pastor at Incarnation Parish in Sarasota.

Following the mass, Rev. Finegan, the parishioners and visiting priests, including Bishop Frank Dewane, gathered in the parish hall for a buffet dinner and dessert. The overcrowded room was overwhelming Rev. Finegan said.

He was able to sum up his feelings about his golden jubilee celebration in just three words.

“Humbling but thankful,” he said.





 

