 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Cameron Kolesa, Elizabeth Rabbitt Stephen and Keith Johnson

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce honors top small businesses

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Cameron Kolesa, Elizabeth Rabbitt Stephen and Keith Johnson

Carrie Dones and Jamie Miller

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Carrie Dones and Jamie Miller

Andrea Stephens, Rae Dowling and Tracy O’Neil

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Andrea Stephens, Rae Dowling and Tracy O’Neil

Sarah Firstenberger and Sofie Wachtmeister

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Sarah Firstenberger and Sofie Wachtmeister

Jay Clarkson and Alex Moseley

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Jay Clarkson and Alex Moseley

Each table was adorned with a floral centerpiece at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Each table was adorned with a floral centerpiece at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Sharon Litchfield and Joe Goleniowski

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Sharon Litchfield and Joe Goleniowski

Mireya Eavey and Larry Face

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Mireya Eavey and Larry Face

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman George McGonagil makes his opening remarks at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman George McGonagil makes his opening remarks at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Renee Brady and Mark Myers

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Renee Brady and Mark Myers

Shawn Dressler and Jeff Poleshek

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Shawn Dressler and Jeff Poleshek

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper gives his chamber update at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper gives his chamber update at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Chris Corneroli and Dan Harris

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Chris Corneroli and Dan Harris

John Cranor III and David Rovine

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

John Cranor III and David Rovine

Pam McCurdy uses two props to make her opening address at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Pam McCurdy uses two props to make her opening address at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Andy Guz, JoAnne DeVries, president of Health Care & Wellness Organization of the Year Hearing Loss Association of Sarasota, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Andy Guz, JoAnne DeVries, president of Health Care & Wellness Organization of the Year Hearing Loss Association of Sarasota, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Rick Piccolo, Janet and Dean Mixon, owners of Hospitality and Tourism Organization of the Year Mixon Fruit Farms, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Rick Piccolo, Janet and Dean Mixon, owners of Hospitality and Tourism Organization of the Year Mixon Fruit Farms, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Guests enjoyed chocolate cake for dessert at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Guests enjoyed chocolate cake for dessert at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Beth Ebersole, Steve Branham, Jayne Giroux, Pam Foster, Suncoast Blood Bank CEO Scott Bush, Bailey Christie and Chamber President and CEO Kevin Cooper pose with the award for Non-Profit Organization of the Year.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Beth Ebersole, Steve Branham, Jayne Giroux, Pam Foster, Suncoast Blood Bank CEO Scott Bush, Bailey Christie and Chamber President and CEO Kevin Cooper pose with the award for Non-Profit Organization of the Year.

Larry Thompson, Dustin Pointer, owner of Products & Services Business of the Year Coast to Coast Pools, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Larry Thompson, Dustin Pointer, owner of Products & Services Business of the Year Coast to Coast Pools, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

CEO of Caldwell Trust Company Kelly Caldwell accepts the company’s second award of the afternoon, the Small Business of the Year Award.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

CEO of Caldwell Trust Company Kelly Caldwell accepts the company’s second award of the afternoon, the Small Business of the Year Award.

Carol Danisi, Kelly Caldwell, CEO of Professional Services Business of the Year Caldwell Trust Company, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Carol Danisi, Kelly Caldwell, CEO of Professional Services Business of the Year Caldwell Trust Company, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Jennifer Compton, Jim Miller, CEO of Retail Business of the Year DutchCrafters, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Jennifer Compton, Jim Miller, CEO of Retail Business of the Year DutchCrafters, and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Michelle Mitchell, CEO of Small Business of the Year Caldwell Trust Company Kelly Caldwell and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Michelle Mitchell, CEO of Small Business of the Year Caldwell Trust Company Kelly Caldwell and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Buy this Photo
Share
The 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards recognized six companies on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The motto was quick and efficient on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards, which lasted less than two hours.

Guests mingled with each other before they were welcomed by Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman George McGonagil, recited the Pledge of Allegiance with Sarasota County Commissioner Al Maio and laughed along with emcee Pam McCurdy during her opening remarks.

After lunch, Chamber President Kevin Cooper gave an update on the chamber and the success of its member businesses and organizations.

Six health care and wellness, hospitality and tourism, non-profit, retail, service-based and professional businesses and organizations were then recognized during the award ceremony.

Related Stories