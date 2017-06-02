The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce honors top small businesses

The motto was quick and efficient on June 2 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2017 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards, which lasted less than two hours.

Guests mingled with each other before they were welcomed by Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman George McGonagil, recited the Pledge of Allegiance with Sarasota County Commissioner Al Maio and laughed along with emcee Pam McCurdy during her opening remarks.

After lunch, Chamber President Kevin Cooper gave an update on the chamber and the success of its member businesses and organizations.

Six health care and wellness, hospitality and tourism, non-profit, retail, service-based and professional businesses and organizations were then recognized during the award ceremony.