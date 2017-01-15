 Skip to main content
Hamentashen and other baked goods were available at the 9th annual Jewish Food Festival.

Temple Sinai serves up traditional dishes at 9th annual Jewish Food Festival

Hamentashen and other baked goods were available at the 9th annual Jewish Food Festival.

Elaine Gast, Jason Katz and Jean Danoff

Elaine Gast, Jason Katz and Jean Danoff

Sam Smith, 9, Dan Hess, Sarah Smith, 7, and Jeff Smith

Sam Smith, 9, Dan Hess, Sarah Smith, 7, and Jeff Smith

Saville Pelmont ladles soup into a bowl during the 9th annual Jewish Food Festival.

Saville Pelmont ladles soup into a bowl during the 9th annual Jewish Food Festival.

Patty Glan and Margo Friedman

Patty Glan and Margo Friedman

Rabbi Michael Churgel and chazzan Cliff Abramson

Rabbi Michael Churgel and chazzan Cliff Abramson

April Guttman, 13, and Janet Moses

April Guttman, 13, and Janet Moses

T.J. Miller was one of many volunteers who helped serve food during the 9th annual Jewish Food Festival.

T.J. Miller was one of many volunteers who helped serve food during the 9th annual Jewish Food Festival.

Irwin Livon, Jan Joseph and Toniet Wolfson make pastrami sandwiches during the Jewish Food Festival.

Irwin Livon, Jan Joseph and Toniet Wolfson make pastrami sandwiches during the Jewish Food Festival.

Barbara and Joe Sander

Barbara and Joe Sander

Along with corned beef, pastrami, fruit kugel and other Jewish foods, baked goods were a popular commodity during the festival.

Along with corned beef, pastrami, fruit kugel and other Jewish foods, baked goods were a popular commodity during the festival.

Fred Gorin and Nancy Plotkin

Fred Gorin and Nancy Plotkin

Irene Hyman hands Barbara Chertok a plate of baked goods. All the baked goods and other food offered at the festival were made by members of Temple Sinai.

Irene Hyman hands Barbara Chertok a plate of baked goods. All the baked goods and other food offered at the festival were made by members of Temple Sinai.

Katie Armstrong, 11, helps hand out baked goods at the festival.

Katie Armstrong, 11, helps hand out baked goods at the festival.

Andrew, Lila and Jeanne Marlowe

Andrew, Lila and Jeanne Marlowe

Pastrami sandwiches were one of the many traditional Jewish dishes available at the festival. All the food for the event was homemade.

Pastrami sandwiches were one of the many traditional Jewish dishes available at the festival. All the food for the event was homemade.

The event brought thousands of people to the temple on Jan. 15.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

From pastrami to kugel, the 9th annual Jewish Food Festival had it all.

The event brought thousands of people to Temple Sinai on Jan. 15. Attendees dined on traditional Jewish dishes, such as brisket, falafel and corned beef, all of which were made by temple members. Rabbi Michael Churgel said the cooking for the event begins months in advance.

The event is completely run by volunteers of the temple. Temple Sinai chazzan Cliff Abramson said that throughout his time at the temple he has seen some kids grow up and become the adults running the show. For Abramson and Churgel, it’s an opportunity for them to mingle with members and friends of the temple and of course, enjoy traditional bites.

“Who doesn’t like food? So, people are happy,” Rabbi Michael Churgel said.

