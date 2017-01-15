Temple Sinai serves up traditional dishes at 9th annual Jewish Food Festival

From pastrami to kugel, the 9th annual Jewish Food Festival had it all.

The event brought thousands of people to Temple Sinai on Jan. 15. Attendees dined on traditional Jewish dishes, such as brisket, falafel and corned beef, all of which were made by temple members. Rabbi Michael Churgel said the cooking for the event begins months in advance.

The event is completely run by volunteers of the temple. Temple Sinai chazzan Cliff Abramson said that throughout his time at the temple he has seen some kids grow up and become the adults running the show. For Abramson and Churgel, it’s an opportunity for them to mingle with members and friends of the temple and of course, enjoy traditional bites.

“Who doesn’t like food? So, people are happy,” Rabbi Michael Churgel said.