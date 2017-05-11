 Skip to main content
Tables were decorated with signs representing the camps Temple Sinai children will be attending this summer.

Temple Sinai hosts summer camp sendoff

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Illene Dyrda and Mackenzie Dyrda

Amelia Hilton and Lucy Thomas

Jason Churgel and Rabbi Michael Churgel

Zoe Churgel, Hannah Friedman and Daphne Churgel

TJ Prada, Ari Drachman, Jack Fletcher and Joel Drachman

Will Hilton, Sage Leinweber, Jake Dillon, Noah Leinweber and Maxwell Fletcher

Children from Temple Sinai will be attending camps located throughout the United States.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

It was one of Sue Huntting's favorite nights of the year on May 11 at Temple Sinai. 

Families gathered in the Temple Sinai social hall to celebrate the children who will be attending Jewish summer camp programs in the incoming months. Children will be attending camps throughout Florida and as far away as Wisconsin.

"If you love your kids send them away," Huntting said she likes to joke with temple parents. But in Huntting's jest is some truth. She said the camp programs reinforce what is being taught at the temple and at home. 

"It's a three-way partnership," Huntting said. 

Children and parents sat at tables decorated with the names of camps children would be attending. As Huntting welcomed families to the event she said she couldn't be more excited for what's to come. 

"I know you're going to have awesome summers," Huntting said. "So nothing could make me happier."

