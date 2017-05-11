Temple Sinai hosts summer camp sendoff

It was one of Sue Huntting's favorite nights of the year on May 11 at Temple Sinai.

Families gathered in the Temple Sinai social hall to celebrate the children who will be attending Jewish summer camp programs in the incoming months. Children will be attending camps throughout Florida and as far away as Wisconsin.

"If you love your kids send them away," Huntting said she likes to joke with temple parents. But in Huntting's jest is some truth. She said the camp programs reinforce what is being taught at the temple and at home.

"It's a three-way partnership," Huntting said.

Children and parents sat at tables decorated with the names of camps children would be attending. As Huntting welcomed families to the event she said she couldn't be more excited for what's to come.

"I know you're going to have awesome summers," Huntting said. "So nothing could make me happier."