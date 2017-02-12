 Skip to main content
Skate Segal sorts cans at All Faith’s Food Bank.

Temple Sinai gives back

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Shannon and Ethan Hankin

Nancy Downey and Dylan Weitzner

Avery Portugal sorts cans at All Faith’s Food Bank.

Children sort food at All Faith’s Food Bank as a part of Temple Sinai’s Mitzvah Day.

Denise and Isaac Shereff

Ezra Weinstein takes a ride on one of the sorting carts.

Zachary Kurnov sorts cans at All Faith’s Food Bank.

Temple Sinai congregants sorted food at All Faith’s Food Bank as part of the temple’s Mitzvah Day.

Etai Campbell, Zachary Kurnov and Ezra Weinstein

Risa and Skate Segal

Raina Kurnov peeks over a cart loaded with canned goods.

Temple Sinai congregants participate in annual Mitzvah Day.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The scene on Feb. 12 at All Faith’s Food Bank was that of organized chaos.

Parents, children and teachers from Temple Sinai's Religious School carefully maneuvered carts of food between sorting bins.

It was all part Temple Sinai’s annual Mitzvah Day, which is a day of giving back to the community.

While volunteers at All Faith’s Food Bank fell into a productive rhythm sorting food, other members of Temple Sinai’s congregation washed cars and stuffed backpacks at Temple Sinai. Over 20 local organizations benefited from Temple Sinai’s efforts.

