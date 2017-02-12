Temple Sinai congregants participate in annual Mitzvah Day.

The scene on Feb. 12 at All Faith’s Food Bank was that of organized chaos.

Parents, children and teachers from Temple Sinai's Religious School carefully maneuvered carts of food between sorting bins.

It was all part Temple Sinai’s annual Mitzvah Day, which is a day of giving back to the community.

While volunteers at All Faith’s Food Bank fell into a productive rhythm sorting food, other members of Temple Sinai’s congregation washed cars and stuffed backpacks at Temple Sinai. Over 20 local organizations benefited from Temple Sinai’s efforts.