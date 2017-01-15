 Skip to main content
Neil Phillips, principal and co-founder of Visible Men Academy, speaks to the crowd.

Temple Emanu-El pays tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Neil Phillips, principal and co-founder of Visible Men Academy, speaks to the crowd.

The Rev. Charles McKenzie recited speeches of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rev. Charles McKenzie recited speeches of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Frankie Clark, 10, reads a poem about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Frankie Clark, 10, reads a poem about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rev. Charles McKenzie recited some of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s landmark speeches.

The Rev. Charles McKenzie recited some of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s landmark speeches.

The Rev. Charles McKenzie recited some of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s landmark speeches.

The Rev. Charles McKenzie recited some of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s landmark speeches.

Anthony Williams recites a poem about Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Anthony Williams recites a poem about Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rev. Charles McKenzie recited some of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s landmark speeches.

The Rev. Charles McKenzie recited some of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s landmark speeches.

Key Chorale performed throughout the tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Key Chorale performed throughout the tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Key Chorale performed throughout the tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Key Chorale performed throughout the tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Joan Levenson, Ginger Monarch, John Fox, Joe and Michelle Rosenthal and John and Diane Arch

Joan Levenson, Ginger Monarch, John Fox, Joe and Michelle Rosenthal and John and Diane Arch

Beth Luchkowec and Linda Guran

Beth Luchkowec and Linda Guran

Back row: Donald Malawsky, Joseph Caulkins, Catherine Vernon, Neil Phillips, Barry Gerber and Rabbi Michael Shefrin; front row: Toby Halpern, Dawnyelle Singleton, Marvin Lacombe, Jeremiah Sanders, Allen Clark, Anthony Williams, and Frankie Clark

Back row: Donald Malawsky, Joseph Caulkins, Catherine Vernon, Neil Phillips, Barry Gerber and Rabbi Michael Shefrin; front row: Toby Halpern, Dawnyelle Singleton, Marvin Lacombe, Jeremiah Sanders, Allen Clark, Anthony Williams, and Frankie Clark

Carol Myers and Marilyn Graves

Carol Myers and Marilyn Graves

Diana Smith and Christine Schlesinger

Diana Smith and Christine Schlesinger

Janet and Bill Smith, Alex Friedlander and Nancy Yost Olson

Janet and Bill Smith, Alex Friedlander and Nancy Yost Olson

Collaborative portraits of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by students at Visible Men Academy were on display.

Collaborative portraits of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by students at Visible Men Academy were on display.

Key Chorale performed throughout the service on Jan. 15.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Temple Emanu-El paid tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 15., in the best way they could.

They brought the community together. The interfaith tribute featured the Key Chorale and The Rev. Charles McKenzie, who recited some of King’s famous speeches.

Program chairman Donald Malawsky said they do this event because the Jews and African Americans have a special relationship because the groups have dealt with much turmoil in the past.

“We have a lot in common with each other,” he said.

The event benefited Visible Men Academy, a public charter school for boys in Bradenton.

