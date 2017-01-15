Temple Emanu-El pays tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Temple Emanu-El paid tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 15., in the best way they could.

They brought the community together. The interfaith tribute featured the Key Chorale and The Rev. Charles McKenzie, who recited some of King’s famous speeches.

Program chairman Donald Malawsky said they do this event because the Jews and African Americans have a special relationship because the groups have dealt with much turmoil in the past.

“We have a lot in common with each other,” he said.

The event benefited Visible Men Academy, a public charter school for boys in Bradenton.