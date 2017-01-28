Temple Beth Sholom cheers to 90 years

Temple Beth Sholom celebrated its 90th anniversary with glitz, glam and all that jazz on Jan. 28 at Temple Beth Sholom.

The Boa and Bowties Gala boasted a 1920s theme so thorough F. Scott Fitzgerald himself would have been proud. Feathered poms-poms decorated the tables, finger sandwiches were passed out on large, silver trays and a big band orchestra played as couples danced to the music of the roaring 20s.

Phil Mancini, Stephanie Glosser and Marla Katz served as co-chairs for the event.

“Everything was built around the ‘20s because it’s the 90th anniversary,” Mancini said. “So we thought this would be great concept to tap into. We just wanted to bring in some jazz and big band era.”