Temple Beth Israel enjoys trendy afternoon

Laughter and chatter filled the Michael’s On East ballroom Jan. 30 as members and guests of Beth Israel Women gathered for its annual fashion show.

Before the fashion show, the 156 attendees enjoyed a social hour and lunch. All of the clothing for the show came from Evelyn & Arthur, a modern, contemporary retailer with nine locations throughout Florida. Representatives from Evelyn & Arthur, including Evelyn and Arthur Lewis’ daughter Adrianne Weissman, emceed the event and offered fun fashion tips for the crowd. Two pieces of advice offered up included the notion that white pants are always acceptable in Florida and keeping old clothes is a good idea because years later, that style could come back into trend.

Raffle tickets were available and prizes came from local restaurants and shops. The proceeds from the event go to Beth Israel Women who make donations to Temple Beth Israel at the end of each year.