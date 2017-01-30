 Skip to main content
Susan Fradkin and Linda Federici

Temple Beth Israel enjoys trendy afternoon

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 |

Susan Fradkin and Linda Federici

Nancy Cohen, Doris Kaplan and Kati Lorinc

Nancy Cohen, Doris Kaplan and Kati Lorinc

Co-Chairwomen Sylvia Pastor and Nancy Cohen

Co-Chairwomen Sylvia Pastor and Nancy Cohen

Barbara Pressman and Marilyn Maiditch

Barbara Pressman and Marilyn Maiditch

Mimi Edlin and Jeanne Betty Weiner

Mimi Edlin and Jeanne Betty Weiner

Guests enjoyed fruit cocktails as part of their meal at Beth Israel Women’s annual fashion show on Jan. 30.

Guests enjoyed fruit cocktails as part of their meal at Beth Israel Women’s annual fashion show on Jan. 30.

Elaine Weill and Irene Ross

Elaine Weill and Irene Ross

Lisa Mirman, Terry Weis, Louise Joseph, Kathy Sachs and Catherine Burke

Lisa Mirman, Terry Weis, Louise Joseph, Kathy Sachs and Catherine Burke

Gretchen Gross, Diane Gans, Betty Ewang and Gail Barzman

Gretchen Gross, Diane Gans, Betty Ewang and Gail Barzman

Irwin Pastor and Larry Levite

Irwin Pastor and Larry Levite

Cheryl Clark and Connie Cotrof

Cheryl Clark and Connie Cotrof

Hydrangeas served as the centerpieces on each table.

Hydrangeas served as the centerpieces on each table.

Each table was set with fruit cocktails awaiting attendees.

Each table was set with fruit cocktails awaiting attendees.

Margie Nathan, Ronni Bernard and Ruth Manasse

Margie Nathan, Ronni Bernard and Ruth Manasse

Carol Kobak and Robin Green

Carol Kobak and Robin Green

Evelyn & Arthur clothing was modeled during the fashion show.

Evelyn & Arthur clothing was modeled during the fashion show.

Lucretia Truffile, Janis Cohen and Suzy Lysen

Lucretia Truffile, Janis Cohen and Suzy Lysen

Sharon Weinstock, Shelley Goldberg and Lois Lausky

Sharon Weinstock, Shelley Goldberg and Lois Lausky

Items from Temple Beth Israel’s gift shop were available for purchase at the fashion show.

Items from Temple Beth Israel’s gift shop were available for purchase at the fashion show.

Items from local restaurants and shops served as raffle items.

Items from local restaurants and shops served as raffle items.

Marion Levine models a casual outfit from Evelyn & Arthur.

Marion Levine models a casual outfit from Evelyn & Arthur.

Nancy Cohen smiles as she models a casual outfit from Evelyn & Arthur.

Nancy Cohen smiles as she models a casual outfit from Evelyn & Arthur.

Molly Schechter is all smiles as she walks the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Molly Schechter is all smiles as she walks the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Beth Israel Women members modeled three outfits each during the annual fashion show. The ladies picked out the shoes they wore with their outfits.

Beth Israel Women members modeled three outfits each during the annual fashion show. The ladies picked out the shoes they wore with their outfits.

Marion Levine smiles as she walks the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Marion Levine smiles as she walks the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Lisa Mirman works the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Lisa Mirman works the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Nancy Cohen works the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Nancy Cohen works the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Beth Israel Women members modeled three outfits each during the annual fashion show. The ladies picked out the shoes they wore with their outfits.

Beth Israel Women members modeled three outfits each during the annual fashion show. The ladies picked out the shoes they wore with their outfits.

Molly Schechter smiles as she walks the runway. She picked out this shirt because it reminds her of one she had years ago.

Molly Schechter smiles as she walks the runway. She picked out this shirt because it reminds her of one she had years ago.

Beth Israel Women members modeled three outfits each during the annual fashion show. The ladies picked out the shoes they wore with their outfits.

Beth Israel Women members modeled three outfits each during the annual fashion show. The ladies picked out the shoes they wore with their outfits.

Co-Chairwoman Sylvia Pastor takes a turn walking the runway.

Co-Chairwoman Sylvia Pastor takes a turn walking the runway.

Terry Weis works the runway during the annual fashion show.

Terry Weis works the runway during the annual fashion show.

Lisa Mirman is all smiles as she walks the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Lisa Mirman is all smiles as she walks the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Nancy Cohen works the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Nancy Cohen works the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Molly Schechter smiles as she walks the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Molly Schechter smiles as she walks the runway during Beth Israel Women’s fashion show.

Adrianne Weissman leads the models down one final walk down the runway. All of the clothing came from Evelyn & Arthur.

Adrianne Weissman leads the models down one final walk down the runway. All of the clothing came from Evelyn & Arthur.

Nancy Cohen gives Sylvia Pastor a bouquet of flowers after thanking her for all of her hard work. The two were co-chairwomen of the fashion show.

Nancy Cohen gives Sylvia Pastor a bouquet of flowers after thanking her for all of her hard work. The two were co-chairwomen of the fashion show.

The Beth Israel Women held their annual fashion show on Jan. 30 at Michael's On East.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Laughter and chatter filled the Michael’s On East ballroom Jan. 30 as members and guests of Beth Israel Women gathered for its annual fashion show.

Before the fashion show, the 156 attendees enjoyed a social hour and lunch. All of the clothing for the show came from Evelyn & Arthur, a modern, contemporary retailer with nine locations throughout Florida.  Representatives from Evelyn & Arthur, including Evelyn and Arthur Lewis’ daughter Adrianne Weissman, emceed the event and offered fun fashion tips for the crowd. Two pieces of advice offered up included the notion that white pants are always acceptable in Florida and keeping old clothes is a good idea because years later, that style could come back into trend.

Raffle tickets were available and prizes came from local restaurants and shops. The proceeds from the event go to Beth Israel Women who make donations to Temple Beth Israel at the end of each year.

