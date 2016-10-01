 Skip to main content
Sarasota Ballet board member, Peter Miller, event volunteer Martha Harrison, Sarasota Ballet Outreach Coordinator Sara Sardelli and event sponsor John Leeming of J.L. Brainbridge.

Tea & Tutus takes guests to Wonderland

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 |

The Sarasota Ballet's second annual event followed an Alice in Wonderland theme.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Aspiring ballerinas and ballet admirers flocked to the FSU Center for the Performing Arts Saturday afternoon for Sarasota Ballet’s second annual Tea & Tutus event.

This year’s event included an Alice in Wonderland-themed dance by professional dancers, Kate Honea, Alex Harrison and Logan Learned, as well as instruction and other performances by dancers in The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory. After the performances, children, who were asked to wear their ballet best to the event, were invited to join the dancers on stage and learn a few ballet positions and moves.

A lunch and tea followed in the mezzanine that served various small bites including turkey and American cheese star-shaped sandwiches, “Duchess” twice-baked fingerling with scallion sour cream and cake and cookies for dessert.

