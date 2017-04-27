Tea for the Sea guests raise a pinky to Mote

It was hard not to tip a hat to all of the Kentucky Derby-esque outfits at Tea for the Sea on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club.

Women in vibrant pastel dresses and ornate fascinators congregated to sip, mingle, try their luck at the raffle and above all, support Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

President and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory Michael Crosby made opening remarks before the keynote speakers, Kevan Main, senior scientist and program manager for marine and freshwater aquaculture and Erinn Muller, staff scientist and program manager of coral health and disease, spoke.

The purpose of the signature Mote’s Women’s Giving Circle event was to celebrate women’s leadership in the fields of science and philanthropy.