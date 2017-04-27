 Skip to main content
Sally Trout and Chairwoman Kimberley Carreiro

Tea for the Sea guests raise a pinky to Mote

Anne Garlington, Susan Gilmore, Anne Essner and Chairwoman Kimberley Carreiro

Tea for the Tea took place on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club and benefited Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Ellen Zimmerman and Joanne Forch

Carol Werden and Mary Ellen Eslien

Tea for the Tea took place on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club and benefited Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Joanne Powers and Kimberly Skeen

Jennifer Persson and Nikki Sedacca

Emily Hall and Kevan Main

Lisa Barzel, Monica Streacker and Betsy Sublette

Lori Deitz and Mary Ellen Mancini

Tea for the Tea took place on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club and benefited Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Sheila Fox, Jessica Hays and Dori Zingmond

Gwen Watson and Sharon Crosby

Alberta Anaclerio and Carol Milano

Kim Davis and Jenni Kopelman

Kristin Landstrom and Sandy Moore

Tea for the Tea took place on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club and benefited Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Karen Roman and Nathalie Mould

Beverly St. Hilaire and Kathryn Carr

Nathalie Mould and her mother, Marlene De Vazeille

Teri Hansen and Anna Von Gehr

Joni Bergs and Kimberly Skeen

Guests at Tea for the Sea munched on finger sandwiches and pastries on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club.

Tamara Allen and Jennifer Allen

Kimberly Manooshian, Brigitta Sultana, Dana Dalpra and Merete Hermansen

Michele Schlossberg, Susan Malloy Jones and Jen Rust

President and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory Michael Crosby and Sally Wright

Supporters of Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium gathered April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club for a high tea-themed benefit.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was hard not to tip a hat to all of the Kentucky Derby-esque outfits at Tea for the Sea on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club.

Women in vibrant pastel dresses and ornate fascinators congregated to sip, mingle, try their luck at the raffle and above all, support Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

President and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory Michael Crosby made opening remarks before the keynote speakers, Kevan Main, senior scientist and program manager for marine and freshwater aquaculture and Erinn Muller, staff scientist and program manager of coral health and disease, spoke.

The purpose of the signature Mote’s Women’s Giving Circle event was to celebrate women’s leadership in the fields of science and philanthropy.

