Taste of St. Armands brings flavor to the Circle

From Irish food to Spanish food, attendees of the 7th annual Taste of St. Armands had their fair share of dishes to choose from on Oct. 8.

Over 19 restaurants, wineries and microbreweries participated in the event that brought plenty of visitors to St. Armands Circle. There was an option for everyone from buffalo chicken dip and flour tortilla chips to cupcakes and hummus. While guests sampled dishes and drinks from each restaurant, live music played in the background.

Proceeds from the event, the 50/50 raffle and silent auction benefited Take Stock in Children, which offers college scholarships to low-income students.





