Kelly Kearns, Lisa Driscoll and Amy Warren

Taste of St. Armands bring flavor to the Circle

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Waygu sliders from Lido Beach Grille

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Roxanne Loomis, Sandy Green, Tammy Down and Glynda Valentine

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

The 7th annual Taste of St. Armands included a silent auction that benefited Take Stock in Children.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Janine and Doug Cohen

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Taste of St. Armands attendees line up at the Gigi’s Cupcakes tent.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Leah West, Jayna Shaffer, Audrey Friedman and Amanda Dischinger

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Robyn Erhardt and Tom Magliula

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Sandra Holmes and Marci Kowalski

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Ashley Ziecina, Ron Ducz and Miranda Deto of Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Over 19 restaurants participated in the 7th annual Taste of St. Armands on Oct. 8, including The Columbia Restaurant.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Over 19 restaurants participated in the 7th annual Taste of St. Armands on Oct. 8, including The Columbia Restaurant.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Fruit with Tropical Cocoa Blend from the Spice and Tea Exchange

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Pat Kaplan, Louise Miller, Anne Dale and Ellen Silverman

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Ann and Joseph Casadilo and Veronica Torres of 15 South Restaurant

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

James Klispie, Moheer McKenney, Stacy George and Andrew Kyte

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Jacqueline Tadloc, Stefan Pofahl, Rick Fain and April Kent

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Crab and avocado stack from H2O Bistro of Hotel Indigo

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Jenna Normandin, Taylor Donson and Tiffany Lloyd of Daquiri Deck

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Kinsey and Nikesh Patel

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Ralph Pietropaolo, Betty League and Barbara Pietropaolo

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Key lime tarts from Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Ahi tuna pokes from Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Craig, Kaitlyn, 1, Kerry and Connor Peplinski, 3

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Over 19 restaurants participated in the 7th annual Taste of St. Armands on Oct. 8.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Carol and Debbie Fink

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Crab meat ceviches from Sand Dollar Rooftop Restaurant

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Over 19 restaurants participated in the 7th annual Taste of St. Armands on Oct. 8.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Buffalo chicken dip with flour tortilla chips from Island Time Bar and Grill

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Over 19 restaurants participated in the 7th annual Taste of St. Armands on Oct. 8.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

The 7th annual event benefited Take Stock in Children.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

From Irish food to Spanish food, attendees of the 7th annual Taste of St. Armands had their fair share of dishes to choose from on Oct. 8.

Over 19 restaurants, wineries and microbreweries participated in the event that brought plenty of visitors to St. Armands Circle. There was an option for everyone from buffalo chicken dip and flour tortilla chips to cupcakes and hummus. While guests sampled dishes and drinks from each restaurant, live music played in the background.

Proceeds from the event, the 50/50 raffle and silent auction benefited Take Stock in Children, which offers college scholarships to low-income students.



 

