Take Stock in Children celebrates graduates

Lisa Bechtold, executive director of Take Stock in Children, perfectly encompassed the message of Celebration of Hope when she opened the program with song lyrics that brought tears to the eyes of several guests.

“I see your true colors shining through. I see your true colors, and that's why I love you,” she recited, quoting “True Colors” by songwriters Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly.

Her introduction at the May 31 event at The Francis was followed by an acoustic performance of the song, which was a fitting precursor to the ceremony.

Celebration of Hope honored the graduating seniors of the Take Stock in Children mentoring program, which pairs low-income and at-risk students with community volunteer mentors and college success coaches. If they maintain a 2.5 GPA, the program provides every participant with a full-ride post-secondary school scholarship.

The 41 graduating seniors from Sarasota Military Academy, North Port High School, Sarasota High School, Riverview High School, Booker High School, Venice High School, Pine View School and Prew Academy that were celebrated all plan on attending secondary school in the fall, ranging from popular in-state schools such as State College of Florida and Florida State University to out-of-state universities such as Duke University and the United States Naval Academy.