 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Gloria Keshecki, Brandin Muniz and Kory Muniz

Take Stock in Children celebrates graduates

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Gloria Keshecki, Brandin Muniz and Kory Muniz

Megan Mahoney, Vince Newell, Brionna Newell and Monica Wideman

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Megan Mahoney, Vince Newell, Brionna Newell and Monica Wideman

Mikayla Lyons, Miranda Lyons and Marissa Lyons

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Mikayla Lyons, Miranda Lyons and Marissa Lyons

Alexia Devincenzo and Cindy Devincenzo

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Alexia Devincenzo and Cindy Devincenzo

Fatimah Stanley and Taliah Stanley

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Fatimah Stanley and Taliah Stanley

The Take Stock in Children letters adorned the entryway to Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

The Take Stock in Children letters adorned the entryway to Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Christina Farmer, Jason Roberts, Melissa Roberts and Candace Fisher

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Christina Farmer, Jason Roberts, Melissa Roberts and Candace Fisher

Laura Kingsley, Phyllis Scheckner and Steve Radies

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Laura Kingsley, Phyllis Scheckner and Steve Radies

Booker High School student Sheila Uria plays the violin before the program begins at Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Booker High School student Sheila Uria plays the violin before the program begins at Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Milli Stepanek, Ana Veliz and Jane Keil Yoder

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Milli Stepanek, Ana Veliz and Jane Keil Yoder

Kim Cornetet, Sonia Marin, Sarah Marin and Luis Marin

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Kim Cornetet, Sonia Marin, Sarah Marin and Luis Marin

Roses sat on the table before being handed to honorees during the Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Roses sat on the table before being handed to honorees during the Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Kathy Penkwitz, Isabella Penkwitz, Zina Kangelaris and Luke Lubaski

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Kathy Penkwitz, Isabella Penkwitz, Zina Kangelaris and Luke Lubaski

Andrea Lee, Take Stock in Children Executive Director Lisa Bechtold, Karina Vazquez and Juan Marin

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Andrea Lee, Take Stock in Children Executive Director Lisa Bechtold, Karina Vazquez and Juan Marin

Pennants from several schools that graduates of the program will be attending adorned the doors to the ballroom during Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Pennants from several schools that graduates of the program will be attending adorned the doors to the ballroom during Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Eileen O’Fallon and Kate McManus

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Eileen O’Fallon and Kate McManus

Arianna Poquette, Ajaylay Poquette and Marissa McCartney

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Arianna Poquette, Ajaylay Poquette and Marissa McCartney

Medals were laid out on a table next to the stage before being handed out to graduates during the Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Medals were laid out on a table next to the stage before being handed out to graduates during the Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Take Stock in Children Board Chairman Scott Atkins addresses the crowd during Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Take Stock in Children Board Chairman Scott Atkins addresses the crowd during Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Compasses were handed out to mentors as a gift for volunteering with Take Stock in Children during the Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Compasses were handed out to mentors as a gift for volunteering with Take Stock in Children during the Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Booker High School graduate Odane Lennox, a new student of the Gator Engineering Program of SCF & UF, is honored during Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 |

Booker High School graduate Odane Lennox, a new student of the Gator Engineering Program of SCF & UF, is honored during Celebration of Hope on May 31 at The Francis.

Share
The annual Celebration of Hope took place on May 31 at The Francis.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Lisa Bechtold, executive director of Take Stock in Children, perfectly encompassed the message of Celebration of Hope when she opened the program with song lyrics that brought tears to the eyes of several guests.

“I see your true colors shining through. I see your true colors, and that's why I love you,” she recited, quoting “True Colors” by songwriters Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly.

Her introduction at the May 31 event at The Francis was followed by an acoustic performance of the song, which was a fitting precursor to the ceremony.

Celebration of Hope honored the graduating seniors of the Take Stock in Children mentoring program, which pairs low-income and at-risk students with community volunteer mentors and college success coaches. If they maintain a 2.5 GPA, the program provides every participant with a full-ride post-secondary school scholarship.

The 41 graduating seniors from Sarasota Military Academy, North Port High School, Sarasota High School, Riverview High School, Booker High School, Venice High School, Pine View School and Prew Academy that were celebrated all plan on attending secondary school in the fall, ranging from popular in-state schools such as State College of Florida and Florida State University to out-of-state universities such as Duke University and the United States Naval Academy.

 

Related Stories