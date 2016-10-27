 Skip to main content
Take a photo tour of a $2.745 million Lake Club home

An aerial view is the best way to understand the grandeur of the $2.745 million Lake Club home.

You can get all the fresh air you want, and still enjoy indoor comfort.

Who would need to watch television with the spectacular views provided by a floor to ceiling window?

The laundry room is big enough to host a party while you are doing chores.

The amazing Pebble Tec pool area is situated close to the lake to give the feeling of enjoying an inlet.

Graceful aches, soaring ceilings and 12-inch baseboard and crown show the attention to detail.

Imagine opening those curtains when you wake up in the morning.

All your guests could be cozied up to the island while you whip up culinary delights. You'll never miss a story.

The home offers amenities such as impressive wine and food storage areas.

Spacious bedrooms allow whatever bed alignment the owner would desire.

The home offers a nook fit for a king.

Paterson Properties lists a four-bedroom, six-bath masterpiece in Lakewood Ranch
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Dream of owning a $2.745 million home?

The first step is to check one out. The East County Observer offers that chance with a photo tour of 16014 Foremast Place, in the Lake Club of Lakewood Ranch.

The property is listed by Paterson Properties LLC and if the photos whet your appetite, you can reach Art Paterson at [email protected] to schedule a tour.

The home at Foremost Place is a four-bedroom, six-bath masterpiece with 5,501 square feet of living area. It was built in 2009 and has grand entry doors, a breathtaking foyer, graceful arches and soaring19-foot ceilings. The attention to detail is uncommon with all-plaster walls, stone countertops, 12-inch baseboard and crown, automated screens and exposed beams.

The Pebble Tec pool has an infinity edge and is aligned along the lake side. The home has 210 feet of shore line.

"Every realtor has been knocked out by it," Paterson said of the home. "It has an elegance you just don't see. It is a one-of-a-kind design."

 

 

