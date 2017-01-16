Sutton Place welcomes seasonal residents back

There were many reasons to celebrate at Sutton Place on Jan. 15, and the most notable was perhaps the least evident.

Residents reunited at the condominium complex pool after many months apart — some residents having been gone for both the summer and fall seasons. Guests enjoyed drinks and light bites with a spectacular view of Sarasota Bay, and one attendee also celebrated a big birthday.

The day of the party coincided with the 96th birthday of Lakeland resident Val Baker, who was spotted showing off her moves at Amore restaurant just two nights before, noted her friend Paul Cutcliffe.

“You have many more dances left,” Cutcliffe told Baker with a smile.