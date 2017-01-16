 Skip to main content
Mari Gauff and Social Chair Patti Baer

Sutton Place welcomes seasonal residents back

Val Baker and Paul Cutcliffe

Ashley Garcia and Jim Dawson

Peter and Jan Sherwood

Janice Pearce, Fran Fleischhacker and Phil Gerstein

Ted Salisbury and Tim Smalley

Patti and Dave Baer, Joe Domas and Pat Bergen

Janice Pearce, Claire Polsey, Nancy Caven, MJ Cecka and Patti and Dave Baer

Rich Pearce (seated), John Winter, Judy Robb and her brother, Pete Robb

Mary Elverum and Sarah Munson

Annie Shepherd, Ivy Causo and Rosella Quattrone

Val Baker and Mary Jo Woodward

(Front) Ann Chevalier, Jim and Jo Duwelius and Len Lemanski with (back) Dorothy Hagan and Barbara Lemanski

The condominium complex held its first social event of the year Jan. 15.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

There were many reasons to celebrate at Sutton Place on Jan. 15, and the most notable was perhaps the least evident.

Residents reunited at the condominium complex pool after many months apart — some residents having been gone for both the summer and fall seasons. Guests enjoyed drinks and light bites with a spectacular view of Sarasota Bay, and one attendee also celebrated a big birthday.

The day of the party coincided with the 96th birthday of Lakeland resident Val Baker, who was spotted showing off her moves at Amore restaurant just two nights before, noted her friend Paul Cutcliffe.

“You have many more dances left,” Cutcliffe told Baker with a smile.

