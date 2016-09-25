Superheroes on Parade Superhero Celebration

Southeastern Guide Dogs held a cocktail reception before awarding the top five sculptures in its Superheroes on Parade campaign. The People’s Choice Award medals were distributed on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Sarasota Opera House for the Superhero Celebration, presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The celebration featured drinks and speeches by the winning sculpture sponsors and artists. The winners included #5 “Hawkeye,” sponsored by Kirk & Rae Malcolm; #4 “Major Paws,” sponsored by UBS Financial Services, #3 “Doc,” sponsored by Doctors Hospital of Sarasota; #2 “Dolly,” sponsored by The Circus Arts Conservatory; and Best in Show Robert Sterling Jones (“Bob”), sponsored by Jones Family Foundation. The Master of Ceremonies was Joey Panek, and musical entertainment was provided by Sarasota Rhythm Section.