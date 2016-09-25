 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Southeastern Guide Dogs Director of Philanthropy Frances Mariano with Leslie Rowe, marketing and communications writer for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Superheroes on Parade Superhero Celebration

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Southeastern Guide Dogs Director of Philanthropy Frances Mariano with Leslie Rowe, marketing and communications writer for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Buy this Photo
Mark Runnals, Cheryl Kinderknecht, Lin Oakerson and Suzanne Reynolds with Kennesaw, a 3-year-old graduate of the Southeastern Guide Dogs program.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Mark Runnals, Cheryl Kinderknecht, Lin Oakerson and Suzanne Reynolds with Kennesaw, a 3-year-old graduate of the Southeastern Guide Dogs program.

Buy this Photo
The top five winners: #5 “Hawkeye,” Kirk & Rae Malcolm; #4 “Major Paws,” UBS Financial Services, #3 “Doc,” Doctors Hospital of Sarasota; #2 “Dolly," The Circus Arts Conservatory; #1 “Bob,” Jones Family Foundation.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

The top five winners: #5 “Hawkeye,” Kirk & Rae Malcolm; #4 “Major Paws,” UBS Financial Services, #3 “Doc,” Doctors Hospital of Sarasota; #2 “Dolly," The Circus Arts Conservatory; #1 “Bob,” Jones Family Foundation.

Buy this Photo
Cassia Kite, Tim Jaeger, Victoria Moore and Calvin Wallace.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Cassia Kite, Tim Jaeger, Victoria Moore and Calvin Wallace.

Buy this Photo
Phyllis Siskel and Dr. Laurie Walmsley.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Phyllis Siskel and Dr. Laurie Walmsley.

Buy this Photo
Superhero “Doc” artist Brenda Robinson embraces sponsor Bob Meade after they accepted their third-place award.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Superhero “Doc” artist Brenda Robinson embraces sponsor Bob Meade after they accepted their third-place award.

Buy this Photo
Oscar, a Superhero on Parade sculpture that was created by local artist Andrea Dasha Reich. The dog was on sale for $10,000.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Oscar, a Superhero on Parade sculpture that was created by local artist Andrea Dasha Reich. The dog was on sale for $10,000.

Buy this Photo
Dawn Mcknight, Morgan Watt and Jim Barge.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Dawn Mcknight, Morgan Watt and Jim Barge.

Buy this Photo
Bob Meade of the Doctors Hospital of Sarasota accepts his third-place award for superhero “Doc” with artist Brenda Robinson. Southeastern Guide Dogs puppy Chef accompanied them with his foster owner Dennis Quinn.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Bob Meade of the Doctors Hospital of Sarasota accepts his third-place award for superhero “Doc” with artist Brenda Robinson. Southeastern Guide Dogs puppy Chef accompanied them with his foster owner Dennis Quinn.

Buy this Photo
Shawn and Wendy Merriman with Fred Schadt.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Shawn and Wendy Merriman with Fred Schadt.

Buy this Photo
Ron and Cathy Thomas with Laura Bennawy and Kathy Riley.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Ron and Cathy Thomas with Laura Bennawy and Kathy Riley.

Buy this Photo
Susan Jones reenacts how she responded to the news that there was one dog sculpture left without a sponsor. She, with the Jones Family Foundation, sponsored said dog: Best in Show winner Robert Sterling Jones “Bob” created by artist Lynn Snyder-Hinds.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Susan Jones reenacts how she responded to the news that there was one dog sculpture left without a sponsor. She, with the Jones Family Foundation, sponsored said dog: Best in Show winner Robert Sterling Jones “Bob” created by artist Lynn Snyder-Hinds.

Buy this Photo
Robb Brooks with Anita Wexler, the artist who painted superheroes “Parker” and “Brooklyn.”

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Robb Brooks with Anita Wexler, the artist who painted superheroes “Parker” and “Brooklyn.”

Buy this Photo
Ken Sedita and Terry Eldean.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Ken Sedita and Terry Eldean.

Buy this Photo
Julia and Matthew Winters with Laurie Kozbelt and Amy Grabowski.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Julia and Matthew Winters with Laurie Kozbelt and Amy Grabowski.

Buy this Photo
Dennis and Dorthea Quinn with Southeastern Guide Dogs puppy Chef. The couple won the 2016 Superheroes on the Street Social Media award for taking the most selfies with the dog sculptures around Sarasota and Bradenton.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Dennis and Dorthea Quinn with Southeastern Guide Dogs puppy Chef. The couple won the 2016 Superheroes on the Street Social Media award for taking the most selfies with the dog sculptures around Sarasota and Bradenton.

Buy this Photo
Brian Keeth and Lorrin Shepard.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Brian Keeth and Lorrin Shepard.

Buy this Photo
Bob Meade and Pamela Gore Meade.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Bob Meade and Pamela Gore Meade.

Buy this Photo
Brenda — the artist behind superhero “Doc” — and Myron Robinson.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Brenda — the artist behind superhero “Doc” — and Myron Robinson.

Buy this Photo
Share
Southeastern Guide Dogs presents the celebration at Sarasota Opera House.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Southeastern Guide Dogs held a cocktail reception before awarding the top five sculptures in its Superheroes on Parade campaign. The People’s Choice Award medals were distributed on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Sarasota Opera House for the Superhero Celebration, presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The celebration featured drinks and speeches by the winning sculpture sponsors and artists. The winners included #5 “Hawkeye,” sponsored by Kirk & Rae Malcolm; #4 “Major Paws,” sponsored by UBS Financial Services, #3 “Doc,” sponsored by Doctors Hospital of Sarasota; #2 “Dolly,” sponsored by The Circus Arts Conservatory; and Best in Show Robert Sterling Jones (“Bob”), sponsored by Jones Family Foundation. The Master of Ceremonies was Joey Panek, and musical entertainment was provided by Sarasota Rhythm Section.

Also Contributed to this article

Black Tie Staff

Related Stories