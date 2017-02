While enjoying the view of the Gulf of Mexico, the ladies of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Women’s Guild welcomed its new members on Feb. 9.

Members, who were joined by the Rev. Gerry Finegan, enjoyed a baked salmon and chicken and rice lunch at Ginny Akhoury’s home. The ladies enjoyed prosecco while mingling and looking out at the Gulf before sitting down to lunch, which also included salad and sticky toffee pudding for dessert.