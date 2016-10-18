 Skip to main content
Anna Kelley, Sally Daneman, event organizer Mary Elizabeth Carey and Dee Tornillo

St. Mary gets in the Halloween spirit

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016

Stella Kelley, Gail Buermann and Andy Youngs stand with a decorated statue at St. Mary Star of the Sea Women’s Guild Welcome Back Luncheon.

Eileen Hassel, Women’s Guild president and Yolanda Noyes

Halloween decorations adorned Fr. Edward Pick Hall on Oct. 18 for the St. Mary Star of the Sea Women’s Guild Welcome Back Luncheon.

Anne Flinter and Ellen Staunton

Anella Luongo and Carole McMahon

Marilyn Betten, Women’s Guild treasurer, and Ginny Akhoury, vice president

Rev. Edward Pick and guest speaker Virginia Holleran

Esther Cook and Barbara Bellamente

Halloween decorations were placed on each table during the St. Mary’s Women’s Guild Welcome Back Luncheon

Paula Marie Finstadt and Mary McGrath

Bonnie Schneider and Claire Arbour

Pat Young and Gladys Henry

Mary Golia, Deirdre Schueppert and Maureen Watterson

Maria Smith, Gayle Sobieck and Myriam Haddad

Ingrid Wisniewski and Diane Monaghan

Pat Getner, Arline Napiecek and Jo Franz

Guests listen to Rev. Gerry Finegan as he welcomes them back to the church.

Attendees of the St. Mary Star of the Sea Women’s Guild Welcome Back Luncheon enjoyed lunch and desserts following a church service on Oct. 18.

Guest speaker Virginia Holleran from the Christ Child Society introduces herself to the crowd.

The Women's Guild hosted its annual Welcome Back Luncheon on Oct. 18.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Women’s Guild of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church is not lacking in Halloween spirit.

The group held its Welcome Back Luncheon on Oct. 18., and some attendees dressed up in their Halloween best, including witch and pirate costumes. After attending a service at the church, the women enjoyed lunch and desserts before guest speaker Virginia Holleran took the stage. Holleran is a representative from the Christ Child Society.

Each attendee was asked to bring an item to donate to Casa San Juan Bosco II, a project of Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc. Through the project, 44 single-family homes were built with a community center. Items that could be donated included blankets, linens and cleaning supplies.

 

