St. Mary gets in the Halloween spirit

The Women’s Guild of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church is not lacking in Halloween spirit.

The group held its Welcome Back Luncheon on Oct. 18., and some attendees dressed up in their Halloween best, including witch and pirate costumes. After attending a service at the church, the women enjoyed lunch and desserts before guest speaker Virginia Holleran took the stage. Holleran is a representative from the Christ Child Society.

Each attendee was asked to bring an item to donate to Casa San Juan Bosco II, a project of Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc. Through the project, 44 single-family homes were built with a community center. Items that could be donated included blankets, linens and cleaning supplies.