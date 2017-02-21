St. Mary's Men's Club honors Don Prola

Friends, family and St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Men’s Club members gathered on Feb. 21 to honor Don Prola.

Prola, who died in July, often planned annual golf outings for the Men’s Club. So, in order to honor him, the club held a Don Prola Memorial Golf Tournament at IMG Academy of Golf. About 50 people attended the event that included a buffet lunch before a round of golf.

As they signed in, each attendee got a small card with “Lessons from Don” on the back. Some of his lessons include “stay positive and be confident” and “have fun and take the good with the bad.”