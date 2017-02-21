 Skip to main content
Co-chairman of the tournament Lenny DiStefano, Men’s Club President Chuck Sobieck and the Rev. Eric Scanlan

St. Mary's Men's Club honors Don Prola

Co-chairman of the tournament Lenny DiStefano, Men's Club President Chuck Sobieck and the Rev. Eric Scanlan

Kevin Rutkowski, a friend of Don Prola’s and Prola’s sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat and Jim McElligott

Kevin Rutkowski, a friend of Don Prola's and Prola's sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat and Jim McElligott

Joe Sever and Don Atkinson

Joe Sever and Don Atkinson

This was the second time the Men’s Club has held the Don Prola Memorial Golf Tournament.

This was the second time the Men's Club has held the Don Prola Memorial Golf Tournament.

John and Walter Kowal

John and Walter Kowal

Golfers enjoyed a buffet lunch that included hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw, sandwiches and salad.

Golfers enjoyed a buffet lunch that included hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw, sandwiches and salad.

Golfers enjoyed a buffet lunch that included hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw, sandwiches and salad.

Don Richer, Roger Garbarino and Dick Antonello

Don Richer, Roger Garbarino and Dick Antonello

Bob Wyatt, Tom Meurer, John Donnelly and Bill Roche

Bob Wyatt, Tom Meurer, John Donnelly and Bill Roche

Attendees got small cards with Don Prola sayings. There were also raffle prizes available including apparel from Longboat Key restaurants like Harry’s Continental Kitchens and Dry Dock Waterfront Grill.

Attendees got small cards with Don Prola sayings. There were also raffle prizes available including apparel from Longboat Key restaurants like Harry's Continental Kitchens and Dry Dock Waterfront Grill.

Bill Barber, Mike Rothman, Sal Principe and Chris Connolly

Bill Barber, Mike Rothman, Sal Principe and Chris Connolly

Gus Swoboda, Dick Warren, Mike VandenBusch, the Rev. Eric Scanlan and Tom Thibodeau

Gus Swoboda, Dick Warren, Mike VandenBusch, the Rev. Eric Scanlan and Tom Thibodeau

About 50 golfers enjoyed lunch at the IMG Academy Golf Club in Bradenton before a round on the course.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Friends, family and St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Men’s Club members gathered on Feb. 21 to honor Don Prola.

Prola, who died in July, often planned annual golf outings for the Men’s Club. So, in order to honor him, the club held a Don Prola Memorial Golf Tournament at IMG Academy of Golf. About 50 people attended the event that included a buffet lunch before a round of golf.

As they signed in, each attendee got a small card with “Lessons from Don” on the back. Some of his lessons include “stay positive and be confident” and “have fun and take the good with the bad.”

