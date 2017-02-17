 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Maricarmen Vazmina and Ivelisse Rivera

St. Jude Catholic Church hosts annual gala

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Co-Chairwomen Maricarmen Vazmina and Ivelisse Rivera

Buy this Photo
Barbara Cetro and Mary Lynne Smith

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Barbara Cetro and Mary Lynne Smith

Buy this Photo
Pat Hess and Marilyn Maleckas

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Pat Hess and Marilyn Maleckas

Buy this Photo
Perry Korszen, Jessica Barroslo, Jonathan Barroslo, Gabrielle Barroslo, Alexander Barroslo and Wendy Barroslo

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Perry Korszen, Jessica Barroslo, Jonathan Barroslo, Gabrielle Barroslo, Alexander Barroslo and Wendy Barroslo

Buy this Photo
Deacon Leonardo Pastore and Florence Sullivan

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Deacon Leonardo Pastore and Florence Sullivan

Buy this Photo
Mike Cetro, Co-Chairwoman Maricarmen Vazmina and Father Celestino Gutierres

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Mike Cetro, Co-Chairwoman Maricarmen Vazmina and Father Celestino Gutierres

Buy this Photo
Barbara Cetro, Anita Utley and Mary Lynne Smith

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Barbara Cetro, Anita Utley and Mary Lynne Smith

Buy this Photo
Julia and Dick Barker

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Julia and Dick Barker

Buy this Photo
Guests ate amongst nautical decor on each of their tables at St. Jude Catholic Church/Hispanic Center Gala on Feb. 17 at Michael's On East.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Guests ate amongst nautical decor on each of their tables at St. Jude Catholic Church/Hispanic Center Gala on Feb. 17 at Michael’s On East.

Buy this Photo
Peggy Allard and Mary Anne Dillon

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Peggy Allard and Mary Anne Dillon

Buy this Photo
Gordon and Carole Rick with Richard Utley

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Gordon and Carole Rick with Richard Utley

Buy this Photo
Members of Tierra Nueva perform during cocktail hour.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Members of Tierra Nueva perform during cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Amy and Rob Lyons

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Amy and Rob Lyons

Buy this Photo
Jeanette Wozniak and Silvia Suarez

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Jeanette Wozniak and Silvia Suarez

Buy this Photo
Jairo Hernandez performs with his band, Tierra Nueva, during cocktail hour.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Jairo Hernandez performs with his band, Tierra Nueva, during cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Olga and Alex Silva

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Olga and Alex Silva

Buy this Photo
Erika Ynga and Mark Zmiyiwsky

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Erika Ynga and Mark Zmiyiwsky

Buy this Photo
Gregg Warren and Father Robert Tatman

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Gregg Warren and Father Robert Tatman

Buy this Photo
Joan Nasser and Gabriele Robinson

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 |

Joan Nasser and Gabriele Robinson

Buy this Photo
The church and hispanic center held its annual fundraiser at Michael’s On East on Feb. 17.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

St. Jude Catholic Church/Hispanic Center held a nautical affair dubbed “Journey into the Future” on Feb. 17 at Michael’s On East.

Parishioners gathered for a formal evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing to the sounds of The Trio Fusion with Luis Alberto Rodriguez. Guests first mingled and bid on several silent auction items during cocktail hour before taking their seats for dinner, which also featured a live auction.

