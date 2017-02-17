St. Jude Catholic Church hosts annual gala

The church and hispanic center held its annual fundraiser at Michael’s On East on Feb. 17.
St. Jude Catholic Church/Hispanic Center held a nautical affair dubbed “Journey into the Future” on Feb. 17 at Michael’s On East.
Parishioners gathered for a formal evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing to the sounds of The Trio Fusion with Luis Alberto Rodriguez. Guests first mingled and bid on several silent auction items during cocktail hour before taking their seats for dinner, which also featured a live auction.