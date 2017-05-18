St. Boniface sends off graduating class

St. Boniface Preschool Director Sarah Schebel was proud of herself on May 18 at St. Boniface Episcopal Church.

She graduated seven children from St. Boniface Preschool without shedding a tear. The class was the 34th to gradate from the preschool.

With blue hats adorned with multi-colored tassels perched on top of their heads, the class performed several songs before being awarded their diplomas.

But before the program was started Schebel wanted to thank the people that made the program possible — the parents and families.

"You guys make this preschool everything it is and I can't thank you enough," Schebel said.