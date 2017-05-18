 Skip to main content
David Cook leads the class down the aisle during the St. Boniface Preschool graduation.

St. Boniface sends off graduating class

Thursday, May. 18, 2017 |

The seven graduates of St. Boniface Preschool line up on the stage at the beginning of the program.

Sonja Cardell smiles during the graduation ceremony at St. Boniface Preschool.

St. Boniface Preschool Director Sarah Schebel smiles during the graduation ceremony at St. Boniface Preschool.

Zaile Fasbinder, Audrey Wallin and Sebastian Oswald pray during the graduation ceremony at St. Boniface Preschool.

Fiona Quinto smiles as St. Boniface Preschool Director Sarah Schebel introduces Quinto during the St. Boniface Preschool graduation ceremony.

Beth Bobb waves to her son during the St. Boniface Preschool graduation ceremony.

Carol Mohan hugs David Cook after he was introduced at the St. Boniface Preschool graduation ceremony.

The class performed several songs for guests.

Shannon Wallin applauds after graduates performed.

Sebastian Oswald receives his diploma during the St. Boniface Preschool graduation ceremony.

Fiona Quinto poses with teacher Carol Mohan.

The preschool graduated seven students on May 18.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

St. Boniface Preschool Director Sarah Schebel was proud of herself on May 18 at St. Boniface Episcopal Church. 

She graduated seven children from St. Boniface Preschool without shedding a tear. The class was the 34th to gradate from the preschool.  

With blue hats adorned with multi-colored tassels perched on top of their heads, the class performed several songs before being awarded their diplomas. 

But before the program was started Schebel wanted to thank the people that made the program possible — the parents and families. 

"You guys make this preschool everything it is and I can't thank you enough," Schebel said. 

 

