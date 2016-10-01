 Skip to main content
St. Boniface blesses pets

Lexi, a 6-year-old, long-haired chihuahua

Barbara Ford-Coates and Phineas, a 4-year-old miniature poodle

Bella, 6, a cavalier King Charles

Angus, a golden retriever, seeks attention from Charlie Farrell during St. Boniface Episcopal Church’s annual animal blessing on Oct. 1.

Mat, a maltese cockapoo sniffs Gracie, 11, a beagle.

Retired priest Ralph McGimpsey led the Saturday morning service.

Daisy and Tilly, both lynx point siamese cats, rest in their carrier.

Sue, a schnoodle, poses for the camera during St. Boniface Episcopal Church’s annual Animal Blessing on Oct. 1.

Reverend Wayne Farrell blesses Lexi, a 7-year-old long-haired chihuahua, while her owner, Gray Davis, holds her.

Mac, a bichon frise, waits to be blessed during the annual animal blessing at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Oct. 1.

Before the animals were blessed, guests attended a Saturday morning service on St. Boniface Episcopal Church’s outdoor patio.

Rick and Gwen Mendel with their four-legged friend Lucy Ruth

Lassie, 7, a collie, gets blessed by Reverend Wayne Farrell at the St. Boniface animal blessing on Oct. 1.

Gracie, an 11-year-old beagle looks up to her owners during the St. Boniface animal blessing on Oct. 1.

Mary Alice Seemeyer and Buddy, a 13-year-old maltese

Suzanna and Bunny Coelingh with their bichon frises Riley, 11, and Ricky, 15

Lexi, a long-haired chihuahua, plays with Snuffkin, a terrier -shih tzu mix. Snuffkin turned 10 months old on Sept. 30.

Megan, 5, and Beth Murdock with their dogs, Newton and Dewey, both french bulldogs

Reverend Wayne Farrell blesses Dewey, a french bulldog.

Snuffkin, 10-month-old terrier-shih tzu mix.

Snuffkin, 10-month-old terrier-shih tzu mix. He is the 12th humane society dog that Judith Rock has fostered.

The annual service is in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

When Reverend Wayne Farrell greeted the crowd gathered at St. Boniface Episcopal Church he thanked God for all of his creatures, even the two-legged ones.

His joke, met with laughter, opened the annual Animal Blessing in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals. The feast day for St. Francis of Assisi is Oct. 4. Animals and their owners attended a Saturday morning service followed by the animal blessing and light refreshments. Barking mixed with singing throughout the service as the animals sniffed out new friends and patiently, and some impatiently, waited to be blessed by reverends Wayne Farrell and Ralph McGimpsey.

The animals present were all dogs, except for two lynx point siamese cats, Tilly and Daisy, who rested quietly in their carrier and ignored all the woofing, barking and sniffing happening around them.

The service was hosted by the church’s Boniface Eco-Stewardship Team, B.E.S.T.

Head of B.E.S.T., Gracie Riker, said she loves having the animals together and notices that all of them get along for the most part.

“It’s just nice to see people enjoying their pets and coming together to celebrate their pets,” she said.

