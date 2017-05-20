St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival kicks off

The looming rain seemed to hold off long enough for the St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival to make its grand debut.

The festival began on May 20. As locals bands, such as Kettle of Fish and Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio, performed, festival goers sampled seafood bites from local restaurants such as Walt’s Fish Market, Duval’s, Daiquiri Deck and Surf Shack.

Ron Soto of Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association said the two-day event was going well as of Saturday evening.

“For an event that’s done off-season, look at this crowd,” he said.

Attendees felt similarly. Jean Fox, Barb Patterson and Jackie Visnic, who said they would definitely attend the festival again, said the event attracted some people from Lakewood Ranch.

Charmia Dixon and her friends Kimberly Rainey and Vicki Humphrey found the music to be a high point.

“We’re having a fun time,” Dixon said. “The music’s great. They’re rocking it.”

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.