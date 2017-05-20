 Skip to main content
Heidi, Jerry and 6-month-old Mia Wells

St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival kicks off

Kim and Tim Zarnowski

Kettle of Fish performs for the Saturday evening crowd.

Dob and Melinda McGann, Carolyn Rawlings and Mike Morgan

Jean Fox, Barb Patterson and Jackie Visnic

Vickie Humphrey, Kimberly Rainey and Charmia Dixon

Rachel Vavra and Steven Christensen

Sheila, Cory and Joe Composto

Rayne Newswanger and Corey Sydnor

Walter and Daniel Zach and Sebastien Turk

Jennifer and Vince Traina

Paul and Donna Colliton, Johnnie Liotine and Gina Fallon

Todd Clemens, Lauren Bock, Ella Starr and Kyle Stone

Jay and Jacky-Lynn Lorenz with Layla and Tripp

Vidal Colon, William Sailor, Jeff Mosher and Dylan Simpson of Walt’s Fish Market

Erin Flynn and Amy Warren

Mitch and Jeana Guerrero with Gabe

Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio took the stage following Kettle of Fish. The band sang “Happy Birthday” to festival director Bill Kinney.

Richard Perlman and Rochelle Brooks

Louis Perez, Steven Powell and Zac Violett of Duval’s

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 21.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The looming rain seemed to hold off long enough for the St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival to make its grand debut.

The festival began on May 20. As locals bands, such as Kettle of Fish and Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio, performed, festival goers sampled seafood bites from local restaurants such as Walt’s Fish Market, Duval’s, Daiquiri Deck and Surf Shack.  

Ron Soto of Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association said the two-day event was going well as of Saturday evening.

“For an event that’s done off-season, look at this crowd,” he said.

Attendees felt similarly. Jean Fox, Barb Patterson and Jackie Visnic, who said they would definitely attend the festival again, said the event attracted some people from Lakewood Ranch.

Charmia Dixon and her friends Kimberly Rainey and Vicki Humphrey found the music to be a high point.

“We’re having a fun time,” Dixon said. “The music’s great. They’re rocking it.”

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

