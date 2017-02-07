 Skip to main content
Audrey Alford and Julie and Kevin Bales, incoming St. Armands Residents Association president

St. Armands residents gather for annual dinner

Outgoing St. Armands Residents Association President Hugh Fiore and Anne Fiore

Ringling College of Art and Design students Philip Gleichauf and Robson Tan, computer animation faculty member Karen Sullivan and Special Assistant to the President Jamie Coffey

Representatives from the Ringling College of Art and Design gave a presentation to the residents.

Board members Jan Haynes and Debbie Martinez

Dona and Tom Blake

Anne Fiore and Kathy Clark

Lori and Brad Pemberton, Rachel Weis and David Haenel

Jo Rita Stevens and Nancy Kelly

Ann and Jim Johnson

Laura Turner, Marc Hayman and Connie Schey

Cheryl Carter, Josette Carter, Marc Hayman, Laura Turner and Dorian DeMichele

Jenny Jett and Jamie Martin

Mary Beth MacNutt, Gary Lill and Joyce and Jeff Hart

Anthony Tuffile and Bill Schey

Mari Lynn Cheatham and Mike Adkinson

Mike Adkinson, Sarasota Deputy City Manager Marlon Brown and Mari Lynn Cheatham

City Commissioner Susan Chapman and Carla and Dan Salmon

Bill and Teese Eckman

John and Kim Lege and Iris and Marty Rappaport

The annual meeting and dinner took place on Feb. 7 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The foyer of the Sarasota Yacht Club was filled with chatter and clinking glasses on Feb. 7 as St. Armands residents caught up with each other.

About 120 guests attended the annual St. Armands Circle Residents Association dinner and meeting Tuesday night. Before dinner, the residents enjoyed a cocktail hour. Association President Hugh Fiore gave a presentation before dinner as well and later, representatives from the Ringling College of Art and Design gave a presentation on computer animation and an update on the university overall.

