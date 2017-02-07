St. Armands residents gather for annual dinner

The foyer of the Sarasota Yacht Club was filled with chatter and clinking glasses on Feb. 7 as St. Armands residents caught up with each other.

About 120 guests attended the annual St. Armands Circle Residents Association dinner and meeting Tuesday night. Before dinner, the residents enjoyed a cocktail hour. Association President Hugh Fiore gave a presentation before dinner as well and later, representatives from the Ringling College of Art and Design gave a presentation on computer animation and an update on the university overall.