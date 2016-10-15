St. Armands honors St. Frances of Assisi with pet blessing

The theme for Pastor Eric Wogen’s reflection was unconditional love. The love he was talking about was the love a pet has for its owner.

But when rain started to pour down over St. Armands Key Lutheran Church’s meditation garden it became clear how much love owners have for their pets. The church held it’s annual pet blessing on Oct. 15, but due to weather the service had to be moved indoors.

Before the move though, owners and their pets huddled together attempting to stay dry. No one left. Pets were held to be shielded from the rain and umbrellas were shared. To those present, getting their four-legged friends blessed was too important.

Pastor Wogen led the group inside and began the service. He said pets are faithful and dependable and that people should love those around them as much as they love their pets.

“If your pets didn’t have you to provide for them, what would happen to them?” Pastor Wolgren asked. “God gives us these gifts, and we’re to take care of them.”

Only two cats were present amidst the sea of dogs, but all were welcome just the same. Though no owners were new pet owners, some have been attending this service longer than others.

For the last five years, Joe Orear has been bringing his long-haired miniature dachshund, Gunner to the pet blessing. This year, Orear sported a shirt with a picture of Gunner as a puppy on it that his niece designed. He said he thinks Gunner was the oldest pet present at 17-years-old.

“We think it’s so important, and Pastor Wogen makes it so outstanding,” he said.

The pet blessing was held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals. His feast day was Oct. 4.

