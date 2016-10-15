 Skip to main content
Due to a sudden downpour, St. Armands Key Lutheran Church’s annual pet blessing was moved indoors on Oct. 15. It was originally supposed to be helped in the church’s meditation garden.

St. Armands honors St. Frances of Assisi with pet blessing

Holly, a 6-year-old bichon frise

Due to rain, guests and their pets were huddled indoors for the blessing. Umbrellas piled on top of each other in the church’s kitchen.

Following the blessing, attendees and their pets were treated to cake and other refreshments.

Humans weren’t the only ones who got treats following the blessing at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church. Dog and cat treats were provided as well.

Following the annual pet blessing at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church attendees, including the animals, were treated to refreshments.

Acorn, 2, gets a lift from owner Dan Ehrbar.

Amalia, a 1-year-old tibetan terrier.

Raymond Smith and Snowball, 12, listen to Pastor Eric Wogen during St. Armands Key Lutheran Church’s annual pet blessing on Oct. 15.

Pastor Eric Wogen blesses Acorn, 12, with owner Dan Ehrbar.

Pastor Eric Wogen blesses Gracie, a 10-year-old schnoodle, during St. Armands Key Lutheran Church’s annual pet blessing.

Pastor Eric Wogen blesses Pepper, 11, during St. Armands Key Lutheran Church’s annual pet blessing.

Big Mac, 3, was one of two cats present at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church’s annual pet blessing on Oct. 15.

Pastor Eric Wogen blesses Clue, 5, with help from Craig Snyder.

Pepper, a blue tick hound and black labrador mix

Diana and Sergio Luciani with Sonia, 10

Gene and Noreen Luca with Colin, a 13-year-old border terrier

Gra Luciani with Gabrielle, 11

Joe Orear with Gunner, a 17-year-old long-haired miniature dachshund. Orear’s niece made the shirt he’s wearing that features a picture of Gunner as a puppy.

Iris Bolwell and Sukitu, 5

Susan Tjarks gives Pepper a dog treat following St. Armands Key Lutheran Church’s annual pet blessing on Oct. 15.

A sudden downpour couldn't stop St. Armands pet owners from celebrating their furry friends.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The theme for Pastor Eric Wogen’s reflection was unconditional love. The love he was talking about was the love a pet has for its owner.

But when rain started to pour down over St. Armands Key Lutheran Church’s meditation garden it became clear how much love owners have for their pets. The church held it’s annual pet blessing on Oct. 15, but due to weather the service had to be moved indoors.

Before the move though, owners and their pets huddled together attempting to stay dry. No one left. Pets were held to be shielded from the rain and umbrellas were shared. To those present, getting their four-legged friends blessed was too important.

Pastor Wogen led the group inside and began the service. He said pets are faithful and dependable and that people should love those around them as much as they love their pets.

“If your pets didn’t have you to provide for them, what would happen to them?” Pastor Wolgren asked. “God gives us these gifts, and we’re to take care of them.”

Only two cats were present amidst the sea of dogs, but all were welcome just the same. Though no owners were new pet owners, some have been attending this service longer than others.

For the last five years, Joe Orear has been bringing his long-haired miniature dachshund, Gunner to the pet blessing. This year, Orear sported a shirt with a picture of Gunner as a puppy on it that his niece designed. He said he thinks Gunner was the oldest pet present at 17-years-old.

“We think it’s so important, and Pastor Wogen makes it so outstanding,” he said.

The pet blessing was held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals. His feast day was Oct. 4. 
 

