A sea turtle sculpture from David L. Art Sealife Collection was on display at the St. Armands Art Festival on Nov. 12 and 13.

St. Armands Circle gets artsy

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Bitti Bots! were on display at the St. Armands Art Festival on Nov. 12 and 13.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Bitti Bots! are made out of vintage and found items. Each one is designed to stand on its own.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Lotus Campbell and Sarah Hinds of Somewhere Glassworks

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Glass artwork from Somewhere Glassworks swayed in the wind during the St. Armands Art Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Elaine Kampmann looks at scarves from Handmade Chenille made by Ira and Sue Lances.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Clothing from Handmade Chenille rests on hangers during the St. Armands Art Festival on Nov. 12 and 13.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Gordon and Sandra Mickelson and Lenny Marucci

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Aluminum and metal sculptures from dmarrucci were on display during the St. Armands Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Kinetic sculptures that move in the wind made by Fredrick Prescott attracted a lot of attention during the St. Armands Art Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Giraffe and Zebra kinetic sculptures by Fredrick Prescott were on display during the St. Armands Art Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Joanna Cichowicz and Kathryn O’Reilly pose with a red elephant kinetic sculpture.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Michelle Hinz paints during the St. Armands Art Festival on Nov. 12.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Michelle Hinz paints during the St. Armands Art Festival on Nov. 12.

Buy this Photo
Earrings from Christine/David Goshom Jewelry sparkled in the sunlight during the St. Armands Art Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

St. Armands Art Festival goers check out Richard McCollum’s White Forest Spoons.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Necklaces, earrings and other items were on sale from Jinglers Jewelry by Robin Aronson during the St. Armands Art Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Copper sculptures by Jim Lewk were on display during the St. Armands Art Festival on Nov. 12 and 13.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Shiloh Woods, 4, giggles at the Bitti Bots!

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Carolina Guzman, Lia Maite Cardona, 2, and Cristian Cardona

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

The 28th annual St. Armands Art Festival featured all different kinds of mediums, including paintings and sculptures.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

From paintings and sculptures to clothing and jewelry, St. Armands was full of art over the weekend.

The 28th annual St. Armands Art Festival brought all kinds of artistic work to the Circle on Nov. 12 and 13. Artists, photographers and other vendors set up booths displaying their work while visitors wandered around the festival admiring all it had to offer.

The festival brings about 200 artists to the Circle each year. While guests admired artwork, they also had the opportunity to meet and speak with the artists.

