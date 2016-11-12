St. Armands Circle gets artsy

From paintings and sculptures to clothing and jewelry, St. Armands was full of art over the weekend.

The 28th annual St. Armands Art Festival brought all kinds of artistic work to the Circle on Nov. 12 and 13. Artists, photographers and other vendors set up booths displaying their work while visitors wandered around the festival admiring all it had to offer.

The festival brings about 200 artists to the Circle each year. While guests admired artwork, they also had the opportunity to meet and speak with the artists.