St. Armands Circle Association hosts annual meeting

The St. Armands Circle Association had plenty of business to take care of on May 23.

But first, came the cocktails and appetizers. As association members gathered for the association’s annual meeting at the Harbourside Ballroom of the Longboat Key Club they enjoyed a cocktail hour before the meeting was officially called to order.

The meeting’s agenda included a report from Executive Director Diana Corrigan, a formal presentation of the association’s new website, officer elections and awards and special recognitions.