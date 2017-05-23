 Skip to main content
Olivia Valek and Cheri Dweck

St. Armands Circle Association hosts annual meeting

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Sarasota City Commissioners Hagen Brody and Jen Ahearn-Koch

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Executive Director of the St. Armands Circle Association Diana Corrigan and Richard Corrigan

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Yvonne Schloss, Jason Burns and Eric Seace

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Steven and Jane Mason

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Sandy Taylor, Christy Perry and Debbie Repici

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Christine Curtin and Michelle Haag

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Coy Carter, Natalie Russell, Iva Fadley-Dane, Jami Herter and Janine Morris

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Bruce Clark, Bill Carman

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Sumatra Mass and Melinda Marton

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Anna Stephens, Kymberlee Brown and Wendy Clark

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Joanne and John Monico

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Isabelle and Roger Schuhmacher, Jeffrey Schrader, Debbie Slifer and Bryan Behling

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

James Maslen, incoming Sarasota Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie and Chris Hope

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Drew Baggiani and Rachel Kravitz

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 |

Association members enjoyed cocktails and light bites before the meeting on May 23.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The St. Armands Circle Association had plenty of business to take care of on May 23.

But first, came the cocktails and appetizers. As association members gathered for the association’s annual meeting at the Harbourside Ballroom of the Longboat Key Club they enjoyed a cocktail hour before the meeting was officially called to order.

The meeting’s agenda included a report from Executive Director Diana Corrigan, a formal presentation of the association’s new website, officer elections and awards and special recognitions.

