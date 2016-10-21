 Skip to main content
Judge David Denkin, Eddy Regnier and Aaron Bellamy, male engagement coordinator for SPARCC

SPARCC hosts Men of Courage Breakfast

Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 |

Judge David Denkin, Eddy Regnier and Aaron Bellamy, male engagement coordinator for SPARCC

Danny Bilyeu and Major Jeff Bell

Mayor Willie Charles Shaw speaks about his sister’s death, which was caused by domestic violence.

Cindy Meiners and Karen Fraivilling

Christine Burton and SPARCC Board Chair Susan Erhart

David Hess, Michael Dinsmore and David Ferreto

Judge David Denkin, Eddy Regnier, Dr. Todd S. Hudson, Keith DuBose and Edward James III

Guests dined on scrambled eggs, fruit, pastries and other breakfast items.

Don Lockett and John H. Minge III

Aaron Bellamy, male engagement coordinator for SPARCC, introduces keynote speaker Mayor Willie Charles Shaw.

Tom Harmon, Sheena Palacios and Brian Manibusan

SPARCC CEO and President Jessica Hays welcomes guests and explains that domestic violence is not “a political issue.”

Attendees listen intently to Mayor Willie Charles Shaw’s keynote address.

David W. McMahon, Sheriff Tom Knight, Michael Quillen and Rob Brown

Both male and female community leaders came together against domestic and sexual violence at the annual Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center event.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Overflow seating had to be arranged at The Field Club on Friday, Oct. 21 to accommodate the dozens of guests who attended the SPARRC Men of Courage Breakfast. Both the Venice and Sarasota Police Departments were represented, as well as members of multiple community groups.

Mayor Willie Charles Shaw was the keynote speaker and he spoke about how his sister was killed through domestic violence 20 years ago, making this cause very close to his heart.

