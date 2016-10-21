SPARCC hosts Men of Courage Breakfast

Both male and female community leaders came together against domestic and sexual violence at the annual Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center event.
Overflow seating had to be arranged at The Field Club on Friday, Oct. 21 to accommodate the dozens of guests who attended the SPARRC Men of Courage Breakfast. Both the Venice and Sarasota Police Departments were represented, as well as members of multiple community groups.
Mayor Willie Charles Shaw was the keynote speaker and he spoke about how his sister was killed through domestic violence 20 years ago, making this cause very close to his heart.